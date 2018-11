Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Europe prepares for new US sanctions on Iran, UK prime minister Theresa May promises "frictionless" trade with the EU and one of the US's largest financial technology firms, Credit Karma, makes a move overseas. Plus, we'll take you to Kansas City, where voters are preparing to vote for or against President Donald Trump — even though his name won't be on any ballot.