Harry Styles, One Direction teen star grows up to solo acclaim

Six years ago women held the top spot in the US singles charts for 45 consecutive weeks. Now the pendulum has swung back. In the Billboard Top 10 chart at the end of April every place was taken by a man, a male supremacy that last occurred in 1984. To quote Thin Lizzy, the boys are back in town.

Harry Styles is one of them. Spearheaded by his single “Sign of the Times”, which supplanted Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You” at number one in the UK, the former One Direction singer is launching a solo career with a campaign so carefully choreographed it makes Theresa May’s electioneering look spontaneous.

Music critics had to sign non-disclosure forms threatening dire sanctions if reviews of his album Harry Styles appeared before its release on Friday. Rolling Stone magazine awarded him a weighty cover feature by Almost Famous writer/director Cameron Crowe. On NBC’s Today show he performed a knowing musical homage to the granddaddy of all heart-throbs, Elvis Presley. And tickets for his world tour sold out in less than two minutes.

The solitary glitch came when the boy band escapee attempted a stage dive at a secret gig in New York last week, only to land on the floor after flustered fans failed to catch him.

Those fans were, of course, female. Since 2011, Styles and his One Direction bandmates have generated immense quantities of screaming and record sales. An impressive portion of pocket money and parental earnings have been diverted into 1D-branded toothpaste, perfumes, duvet covers and stationery. In 2016, despite spending the year in a “hiatus”, the Anglo-Irish band earned £90m, a total higher than Adele or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The shrieking girl with her hands on her cheeks, like Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” but without the existential meltdown, has been a primal force in pop since Frank Sinatra and the bobby-soxers in the 1940s. It used to be the boys with the slicked-back hair and pretty smiles who caused the screaming but these days it is gender neutral. Styles’s one-time girlfriend Taylor Swift is also met by a shrill crescendo of worship whenever she steps on stage.

Styles, 23, was raised in a middle-class part of Cheshire in north-west England, where his father worked in finance. His parents’ marriage ended when he was seven, but he says it was “a really nice upbringing”. “There’s nothing worse than an inauthentic tortured person,” he told Rolling Stone. “I had a great family and always felt loved. ‘They took my allowance away, so I did heroin.’ It’s like — that’s not how it works.”

In 2010, when he was 16, his mother encouraged him to audition for the television talent show The X Factor. His aspiration at the time was to go to college to study business, sociology and law. Rejected in the solo “Boy” category by The X Factor judges, the show put him together with four other young men who had auditioned. They became One Direction — and only came third in The X Factor final — but were signed to Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco Music.

With female singers dominating pop at the time, One Direction filled a gap in the boy band market. Their dynamics were as precisely calibrated as the peppy rhythms in their songs. Each of the five members projected a personality trait. Styles was the Prince Charming of the band, a junior hunk with leonine hair and courtly mien.

The group was promoted in the old-fashioned way, with constant touring, documentaries and television appearances. But they were also the first boy band to make it big in the era of social media. Of the top 10 Twitter followings, six belong to pop stars with young female audiences. Katy Perry is top with 98m followers, with Justin Bieber second at 94m. Female stars have been quickest to adapt to the image-making possibilities of the digital age, the ability to make a fan feel part of a community. But more men are catching up. Styles has 30m Twitter followers and a reputation as a 140-character wag. His 2013 advice to “Never make eye contact with anyone while eating a banana” has been retweeted almost 200,000 times.

Being the object of mass adulation is an intense business. When Styles was sick during a coach journey in Los Angeles in 2014, fans established a shrine by the side of the road and reportedly sold the vomit on eBay. Weird fantasies and scurrilous rumours abound. In his first UK interview as a solo singer last month, Styles had to deny a nonsensical piece of 1D lore that he had contracted chlamydia from a koala.

This wild emotion can lead young male stars to grow contemptuous of their fans. “Would you listen to One Direction, sat at a party with your girl? I wouldn’t,” Styles’s ex-bandmate Zayn Malik said after leaving the group in 2015. Earlier this year, Bieber walked offstage when fans’ screams drowned out his attempts to speak.

Styles, though, is different: respectful and speaking warmly of his young female audience. “Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music — short for popular, right? — have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That’s not up to you to say,” he told Rolling Stone.

His solo album is influenced by the classic rock he grew up listening to in his father’s record collection. “Sweet Creature” echoes The Beatles’ “Blackbird”, while “Ever Since New York” sounds like 1970s’ rockers Badfinger. Having won over the world’s daughters, Styles now has his sights set on their parents.

The writer is the FT’s pop critic