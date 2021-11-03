Poland is planning a further overhaul of its Supreme Court and other parts of its judicial system amid a smouldering stand-off with Brussels over the rule of law.

Warsaw and Brussels have been at loggerheads for the last five years over changes introduced by Poland’s conservative-nationalist ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) that give politicians sweeping powers over the judiciary.

The dispute has come to a head in recent weeks, with Poland’s constitutional tribunal ruling that parts of EU law are not compatible with the Polish constitution, and the EU’s top court imposing record daily fines of €1m on Warsaw for ignoring an order to suspend some of its contentious judicial changes.

Polish officials have pledged to scrap by the end of this year a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges that has been one of the main flashpoints in the row. But they have insisted this would be part of a broader overhaul, rather than a climbdown under pressure from Brussels.

On Wednesday, Poland’s Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that this overhaul would involve scrapping not just the disciplinary chamber but all the Supreme Court’s existing five chambers, and replacing them with two new ones.

Judges who wanted to continue working in the Supreme Court would have to be assessed by the National Judicial Council — a body that was a target of previous reforms by PiS and whose independence Brussels and the European Court of Justice have questioned. The three-tier structure of Poland’s judiciary will also be revamped, the newspaper added.

A spokesman for the justice ministry declined to comment on the report but said that the changes were likely to be unveiled next week. Radoslaw Fogiel, a government spokesman, told Polish state media that the Supreme Court would be “much smaller” and that details were still being finalised.

“Above all the point [of the changes] is that the ordinary courts should be closer to citizens,” he said.

However, opposition politicians said that, if the changes materialised, they would amount to a “purge” of the Supreme Court, following an abortive attempt by PiS in 2018 to force around a third of the court’s judges into early retirement.

“The latest pseudo-reform is a de facto liquidation of the Supreme Court and getting rid of legally [appointed] judges. Verification by the neo-National Judicial Council is an attempt to co-opt [judges] into an illegal system,” Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, from the biggest opposition group, Civic Coalition, wrote on Twitter. “Further conflict with the EU is inevitable.”

The dispute over PiS’s judicial changes is one of a number of clashes that have driven relations between Warsaw and Brussels to their lowest ebb since Poland joined the EU in 2004. Poland insists its reforms are needed to fix an inefficient system, and that the EU has no right to intervene in what it regards as a domestic matter.

However, Brussels regards the changes as a fundamental threat to judicial independence in Poland as well as its own legal order. It has launched disciplinary and legal proceedings against Warsaw and has so far refused to approve the country’s €36bn Covid-19 recovery fund. Other member states have also called for cuts to tens of billions of euros in funding.