House prices are increasing in almost every major economy in the wake of the pandemic

House prices are increasing in almost every major economy in the wake of the pandemic, and the success of skateboarding in the Tokyo Olympics could have a real influence on Japan’s culture. Plus, the FT’s commodities correspondent, Emiko Terazono, explains how changing temperatures across the globe are shifting the seasons and the crops that farmers can grow.





Pandemic fuels broadest global house price boom in two decades

What growing avocados in Sicily tells us about climate change and the future of food, with commodities correspondent, Emiko Terazono.

Olympics skateboard success sets up fight for sport’s future in Japan, with Asia business editor Leo Lewis

