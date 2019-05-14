The heightened trade war with China hands US stocks their biggest one-day drop in months, Uber shares lose more than a tenth of their value in the ride-hailing app’s second day of trading and a California court orders Bayer to pay more than $2bn in damages to a pair of cancer patients who claimed that their non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by the German group’s weedkiller, RoundUp. Plus, the FT’s pharmaceutical and biotech reporter, Hannah Kuchler, explains why a lawsuit backed by 44 US states alleges that some generic drugmakers, including Teva and Pfizer, have been fixing prices of more than 100 drugs.