Time-poor Britons are fond of ready meals they can simply shove in the microwave. Bakkavor, the UK’s biggest manufacturer of such fare, is seeking a stock market listing. For some, this reheated company is a perfect metaphor for the state of the nation’s capital markets.

Bakkavor is just one of a cluster of companies with UK initial public offerings. It started as a fish exporter before getting swept up in Iceland’s financial crisis. The reborn company’s post-listing priority will be to cut debt. Glenveagh Properties, an Irish housebuilder whose shares started trading on Tuesday, is buying a contracting business from one of its directors. Bain Capital is making a second attempt to float automotive group TI Automotive.

There are familiar themes in this mini-IPO boom: listing as an exit route for existing investors, and to reduce the borrowings that private (equity) owners have run up. Companies floating solely to raise cash for new investment are rare.

While IPOs ebb and flow with market conditions, the overall number of listed companies has been falling for years. One reason might be that UK businesses invest less, relative to GDP, than continental peers. Britain’s services-dominated economy tends to be light on assets. Both factors point to a reduced need for new capital.

Those firms that do require funding need not head to the stock market. A listing brings heavier disclosure and compromises with outside investors. Selling to a peer or a strategic investor entails fewer such trade-offs. Retained earnings can often fund capital spending. If not, low rates and the tax-deductibility of interest may make debt more attractive. The stock market is often a last resort.

A quality issuer can still pull in punters. Take Alfa Financial, a fast-growing company that floated (without raising fresh funds) earlier this year. Its offer was over-subscribed and its shares are up 50 per cent since. Apart from diluting listing rules, which brings its own problems, bourses and regulators can no more drum up fresh interest in the stock market than they can alter the UK’s eating habits.

