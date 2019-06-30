Network Rail has said it is prepared to take over part of British Steel if a buyer cannot be found for the stricken business.

The state-owned rail infrastructure operator said in a statement on Sunday that it had made an “indicative offer for some railway critical assets although our overwhelming preference is that a purchaser for the entire business is found”.

The offer is understood to include British Steel’s rail service centre business, responsible for the welding, finishing and storing of rails for the UK’s rail network, according to a story first reported in the Sunday Telegraph.

The division constitutes a relatively small part of the company.

Network Rail is one of British Steel’s biggest customers, buying 100,000 tonnes of rails from it a year. However, such a deal is likely to raise concerns as Network Rail is owned by the UK government and any purchase could be seen as an attempt to nationalise the business.

Ahead of a deadline for bids for British Steel on Sunday, roughly 10 offers were expected by the accountancy firm EY. It is running the sales process on behalf of the official receiver, which took control of the company last month.

Yet it is unclear how many offers will be made for the business in its entirety, which is based at the large Scunthorpe steelworks in North Lincolnshire and also includes smaller factories in north-east England, France and the Netherlands.

Trade unions and the government want British Steel to be sold as a single going concern rather than broken up and sold off piecemeal, arguing that offers the best chance for survival and safeguarding jobs.

The business was placed in compulsory liquidation after owner Greybull failed to secure a £30m state bailout, throwing the jobs of its almost 5,000 staff and a further 20,000 roles in the supply chain into jeopardy.

The government is bankrolling British Steel while it is in liquidation, as keeping it going is seen as the best way of finding a buyer. The cost of underwriting the business — running to millions of pounds a day — is being covered by a taxpayer-backed indemnity that the government aims to recover from a sale.

If no buyer is found, it could be wound up.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance questioned whether Network Rail should be looking to prop up the failed steel business, however. John O’Connell, the activist group’s chief executive, said: “For Network Rail to bid for some of the assets is wrong. Since being reclassified as a central government body, and the Department for Transport loaning it £30bn, Network Rail is arguably too overleveraged. If assets of British Steel are to remain economically viable, bids should not be forthcoming from organs of the state.”

Potential bidders that have examined all or parts of the company include India’s JSW, China’s Hesteel Group and Baowu, and UK-based Liberty.

Meanwhile, Russian steelmaker Evraz, French engineering group Systra and former owner Greybull have expressed an interest in certain assets.

Network Rail added: Our role is to safely run the railway for the millions of people who rely on it every day and we are exploring all options to make sure we can continue to do that.”