All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 1972, the Ford Granada replaced both the Ford Zodiac and which other Ford car model?

In what kind of industrial structure is iron ore turned into pig iron?

Who founded the religious movement known as Christian Science?

Which cocktail is made from vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice?

Which song from Top Gun won the 1987 Best Song Oscar?

What name did Sean Combs take when he first started making records?

What nickname was shared by the boxer Rubin Carter and the world snooker champion in 1972 and 1982?

Which 1908 book begins with Mole doing his spring-cleaning?

What’s the British name for the game known in America as checkers?