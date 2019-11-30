Tino Chrupalla was elected co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany, the first time an East German has taken a leadership role in the party.

Mr Chrupalla’s election shows how the balance of power in the AfD is tilting towards the east, where the party has emerged as the largest opposition party.

It came second in three recent elections, in the eastern states of Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia, benefiting from growing discontent with the governing parties in Angela Merkel’s grand coalition — the Christian Democratic Union and left of centre Social Democrats.

A house-painter from the eastern town of Görlitz, on the border with Poland, Mr Chrupalla is a relative moderate in a party that has shifted sharply to the right since its creation in 2013.

In his speech before delegates at the AfD’s annual conference in the central town of Braunschweig, Mr Chrupalla said the party had an “opportunity today to send out a historic signal” by electing one leader from West Germany and one from the east.

The other co-leader is Jörg Meuthen, an economics professor who is one of the longest-serving senior leaders in the AfD. He was re-elected as co-chair on Saturday with 69.2 per cent of the vote.

Mr Chrupalla won in a second round of voting against Gottfried Curio, a Bundestag MP from Berlin who is one of the AfD’s most popular orators, famed for his diatribes against Muslim immigration. Mr Chrupalla won 54.5 per cent while Mr Curio garnered 41.2 per cent.

The easterner takes the place of Alexander Gauland, a 78-year-old who was one of the party’s founders and is retiring. He was seen as one of the few people able to hold together the AfD’s warring factions.

The AfD began life as a protest movement against the eurozone bailouts, but became an anti-immigration, anti-Islam party in the wake of the refugee crisis of 2015-16, which saw more than a million migrants enter Germany.

The party scored a huge success in the federal election of 2017, when it won 92 seats and emerged as the largest opposition force in the Bundestag.

Mr Chrupalla is one of few politicians in the AfD who is well-liked by both the moderate and radical wings of the party. “I have full confidence in him,” said Björn Höcke, a nationalist firebrand who is leader of the AfD in Thuringia. “He’s down-to-earth and has done a very good job in the parliamentary group.”

Alice Weidel, co-head of the AfD’s parliamentary group and a relative moderate, said Mr Chrupalla “has the ability to unite the party”.

“He’s an excellent campaigner and team-player.”