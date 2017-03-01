To say Donald Trump’s pivot to optimism came across as a character transplant would be an understatement.

It was as though Barack Obama took to yelling expletives at passers-by or Bill Clinton fixed his gaze on his shoes. Or perhaps a close-shaven Abraham Lincoln suddenly sprung up on the podium. With the brief exception of his acceptance speech on 9 November, this was America’s first glimpse of an upbeat President Trump. He wore it surprisingly well.

His first address to Congress lasted an hour. It was by far the most presidential speech Mr Trump has yet given. The question is whether he can stick to it for hours, days or even weeks.

Given Mr Trump’s record, the odds must be with the sceptics. Leaving that aside for a moment, it is worth stressing three things.

First, Mr Trump’s opening forty days may have gone better had he adopted Tuesday night’s tone at his inaugural address on 20 January. That notorious moment has already gone down as the “American carnage” speech after Mr Trump’s dystopian vision of the country he was inheriting — and his xenophobic tone towards the world.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump executed a big change in tone possibly after a family intervention. It is no coincidence that his Twitter account went quiet for the preceding 24 hours — Mr Trump’s longest period of social media silence since taking office. If good ratings are what Mr Trump most craves — and his compulsive viewing habits would suggest that they are — it is just possible the good feedback from Tuesday night will create its own positive cycle.

Second, tone really does matter. In terms of substance, Mr Trump’s speech was little different from what he said on 20 January.

The content was just as “America first” on Tuesday as it was then — with the big exception of Mr Trump’s positive words about Nato, which were glaringly absent from his inaugural address.

The influence of Gen Jim Mattis, who is shaping up to be a key figure in the Trump administration, was reflected in the general’s beaming visage.

Other than that significant “shout out” to America’s alliance partners, Mr Trump laid out roughly what was expected. He promised big tax cuts, federal deregulation, a major infrastructure plan, a wall on the US-Mexico border and the deportation of “bad people”. He even announced the creation of an Orwellian-sounding federal unit to look after the victims of crime carried out by illegal immigrants — the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (Voice). That was vintage Trump. His decision to privilege such victims largely drowned out his call for the US to adopt a Canada-style merit-based immigration system. The latter may well prove to have been a significant announcement.

The final aspect was the degree to which Mr Trump’s speech showed how readily the Republican party is now eating out of his hand.

Forty days may be biblical shorthand for a long time. But it is astonishing how rapidly Mr Trump has turned a pro-free trade party into an extension of his America First movement.

It was striking to watch Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker, and supposed fiscal conservative, applaud a speech that did not once mention the US budget deficit while unveiling measures that ensured it would swell.

No matter how low Mr Trump’s approval ratings fall — at 44 per cent, they are already at a historic low for a president this early into his term — he retains the ability to threaten the job security of any Republican who opposes him.

The time for trivial fights is over

At almost 90 per cent his approval ratings among registered Republicans is relatively high. This reflects just how bitterly polarised the US has become. Mr Trump may not be loved by his own party on Capitol Hill. But he is feared.

Democrats clearly loathe him — even when he is doing his best impression of Ronald Reagan. They sat in stony silence throughout even when he called for bipartisan action to solve America’s problems.

In a night of unexpected lines, Mr Trump’s most memorable was when he said: “The time for trivial fights is over.”

It was a moment of high chutzpah given Mr Trump’s penchant for picking Twitter battles with celebrities, the media, and stray pundits on TV. He could just possibly have meant it. That was Tuesday night. Will Wednesday morning Trump retain the sunny optimism? We shall find out soon enough.