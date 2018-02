Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After four months of bargaining, Germany is to have a new government. Angela Merkel will remain chancellor and the foreign and finance minister jobs will be occupied by the centre-left SPD. EU officials are delighted with the pro-European tilt of the latest grand coalition. Daniel Dombey discusses what this means for Germany and Europe with the FT's Alex Barker and Guy Chazan

