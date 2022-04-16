The HTSI spring design special 2022

FT SeriesThe HTSI spring design special 2022Meet the disruptors. From old masters to new names, these makers are all doing things their own way© Chris Brooks | Sabine Marcelis in her Rotterdam studioEight female design names to knowIn an industry where women are still vastly outnumbered, these disruptors are flipping the scriptKengo Kuma: ‘I am not attached to objects at all’But the Tokyo-based architect still loves tenuguis and his cat T-shirt Philippe Starck: superstar designer and olive oil advocate The starchitect’s friendship with investment banker Pedro Gómez de Baeza is growing into a bullish agritourism business in Andalucía new My papa, Jean ProuvéAs Vitra reissues pieces from his furniture archive, the daughter of the French design legend reflects on his unorthodox geniusnew Dolce & Gabbana have got designs on your homeThe fashion duo’s debut Casa line is a jewel-coloured, zebra-striped celebration of all things ItalianHome decor is a doodle right nowHand-drawn, daubed, brushed or scribbled, every house deserves some illustration new Vespa revampedWith its new Justin Bieber collaboration, the ‘ultimate mood-enhancing mobility brand’ has had a battery-powered makeover. Does it still have the magic?My father, the pioneer of sound designErrol Michael Henry became a successful music producer despite all expectations. He is now paving the way for other black creatives to find their sonic truth