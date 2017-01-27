Living with the cost of dementia

Julie’s husband wanted to withdraw some money from his bank. Suffering from moderately advanced dementia, he knew which bus to take into town but forgot to take his bank card with him.

He first tried to take money out at the Nationwide Building Society, where he held an account, but staff explained that as the account did not allow cash withdrawals this was not possible, and directed him to another bank across the road. At that point they also phoned Julie, worried that her husband might be ill.

However, at the second bank the staff were not so alert to his dementia, and Julie’s husband was able to take £50 out of their joint account without any bank cards — and without her knowledge.

“They did not contact me,” says Julie, whose name was changed at her request. “I had the worry of him drawing large sums of money out of our account without telling me, either on his own volition or at the instigation of someone else.”

The local paper had recently run a number of articles about elderly people being tricked into taking out large amounts of money. “It made me more careful about letting him go out alone,” she says, which meant her husband’s independence was curtailed at a time when he was otherwise still able to go out and about by himself.

Care home fees for dementia patients are £1,000 a month on average

The difficulties experienced by Julie in keeping control of the family finances while caring for a partner in declining mental health are becoming, unfortunately, increasingly common: last year dementia overtook heart disease as the leading cause of death among adults in England and Wales.

But there are a series of steps that can be taken by those affected by cognitive decline — either directly or through the health of a relative or friend — to ensure that financial chaos does not ensue. First, and most critical, is the question of how much care is required — and just how much it is likely to cost.

First steps

There are more than 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, a number expected to double over the next 30 years, sending associated care costs well above £50bn.

The Alzheimer’s Society estimates that two-thirds of the overall costs of dementia care are either paid by sufferers or their friends and relatives. The society puts unpaid care costs — the estimated 1.34bn hours put in by friends or family — at just under £12bn.

Care home costs vary enormously, but for those expecting to move into a private home that takes dementia patients, the fees are on average £1,000 a week, says Andrew Dixson-Smith, business development director of Eldercare Solutions, the independent care fee planning specialists. It could be much higher, however.

“For someone needing dementia care and staying in four-star accommodation, for example, then you are typically paying something like £1,500 a week,” notes Mr Dixson-Smith. It is not unusual for weekly fees to top £2,500, he adds.

Local authorities may pay for part or all of the costs of care, subject to tight constraints around who qualifies. Before picking up the bill, a council will means-test a resident, assessing the value of their home, pensions as well as savings and investments. If this comes to more than £23,250, then the individual is responsible for all of their care costs.

Setting up a lasting power of attorney can stop financial problems later © FT montage/Dreamstime

Selling the home may therefore be, for many, the only course of action to pay for residential care or other kinds of long-term support. But there is an important exemption: if the house is still occupied by a partner or former partner (unless estranged), a relative aged 60 or over, a child under the age of 18 or a disabled relative, then the property is not included in the means test.

Moves to reform the care cost regime have been subject to long delays. In 2011, the Dilnot Commission, chaired by economist Sir Andrew Dilnot,proposed the asset threshold should be raised to £100,000, with a cap of £35,000 introduced on individuals’ lifetime contributions.

But the detail of changes remains unclear and the introduction of a cap was postponed until 2020. This lifetime cap of £72,000 will only cover the cost of care at the rate that the local authority would pay. Dementia sufferers will still be expected to contribute towards what is known as the “hotel costs” — the cost of accommodation.

Mitigating the costs

Could the insurance industry offer alternative sources of help for those facing degenerative illnesses? More than a decade ago, investors were able to buy what were called pre-funded long-term care plans, which were “just in case” products sold by the insurance industry, but these did not catch on.

“They were taken off the shelf about 12 years ago due to lack of sales,” says Mr Dixson-Smith.

While there are no insurance products specifically marketed at potential dementia sufferers, they can insure against the future by taking out a so-called immediate needs annuity, single-premium products that pay out an income once the holder is deemed to be incapable and in need of care.

“People should expect to pay £90,000-£100,000 and then the assets typically pay out between £25,000 and £30,000 a year,” explains Stephen Lowe of Just Retirement, a specialist insurer, cautioning that these are loose estimates of plans that will be tailored to the individual on the basis of their current health and estimated future needs.

Easing the burden

There are big decisions to be made by those facing a diagnosis of dementia or their carers and family, such as whether care can be provided at home, or a move to professional residential care is required.

But there are also questions around day-to-day money management. Since it can take years for a degenerative brain disease to lead to incapacity, those in its earlier stages may well be able to keep their finances in order with little outside help. Issues it can be helpful to consider when dealing with the practicalities of personal finances include:

● Does a bill really need to be paid in cash? Direct debits will ensure that bills are paid on time and that they have been paid once only. The Alzheimer’s Society advises that if you do still need to pay in cash — to the milkman or newsagent, for example — then bag up the exact amount or ask the bank to do it for you the next time you withdraw cash over the counter.

● Can you sign for those transactions that involve a bank card, rather than using a chip and pin number? Numbers can be easily forgotten (whether you’re suffering from dementia or not). Contactless cards have also made it much simpler when paying smaller amounts.

● Is it time to move to a joint bank account? Julie’s experience with her husband shows that this is not infallible, but it will serve to ensure you know how a partner is handling his or her finances. The Alzheimer’s Society also warns that some banks might stop the joint account, should they deem one person is not able to give their consent. “If this happens the bank may freeze your account until someone with the legal power to act on your behalf is available,” it says.

Useful websites The Alzheimer’s Society alzheimers.org.uk

Office of the Public Guardian justice.gov.uk/about/opg.htm

The Law Society lawsociety.org.uk

Citizens Advice citizensadvice.org.uk

Age UK ageuk.org.uk

Consumer Direct gov.uk/consumer-protection-rights

● Should you look at a lasting power of attorney (see below)? If you were to be locked out of a joint bank account (for example, if the bank detects suspicious activity), and one account holder is deemed not to have mental capacity, the other holder cannot reopen it without a lasting power of attorney, under which they are able to take financial decisions on behalf of another person.

● What about a living will? These became popular in the mid-1980s, when many gay men in particular were falling ill with HIV/Aids. Living wills allowed the individual to dictate the care they received, rather than hand the decision over to their (often estranged) families. However these work most effectively when decision-making details are specified in some detail, Mr Partington says. Ceding responsibility to someone else through a power of attorney is often regarded as a much better route.

Tax matters

Those facing a degenerative illness like dementia might consider reducing any inheritance tax bills later on by making gifts to heirs. These are tax free as long as the donor lives for a further seven years. If death occurs before that, tax is liable on any gifts beyond the £325,000 allowance threshold.

Citing the example of Mr L, who had left his estate to his two sons, law firm Hodge Jones & Allen said: “To try to save Mr L’s estate from a large inheritance tax bill we made an application to the Court of Protection to make a lifetime gift of some of his assets to his sons.

“We ensured that he would have enough money to live on for the next 30 years and asked the court to give the remainder to the sons. If Mr L lives longer than seven years from the date of the gift, his estate will not be liable for any IHT, which is a considerable saving for his family.”

Some banks may stop a joint account, if they deem one person is medically unfit © FT montage/Dreamstime

Key for everybody is planning ahead, adds Philippa Barton, partner at HJA, a law firm. “Old age is a bit of a nightmare. The only message to give is about documenting as much as possible in advance.”

The question becomes even more pressing for the wealthy or sophisticated investors, for whom the financial issues stretch far beyond inheritance tax.

“Here you have a decision maker who has created wealth, and over their lifetime has been very comfortable making decisions and putting together a complicated enterprise,” says Michael Zeuner, managing partner at WE Family Offices. “It is a question of helping the family step back and just understand who is going to be the decision maker going forward.”

There are organisations that can help, such as the Alzheimer’s Society, while wealthy individuals may have the option of drafting in the family office or financial adviser.

When deciding on setting up a power of attorney, for example, there may be circumstances in which a financial adviser makes a better choice than a relative, particularly where a person’s tax affairs are complex or property is held in trust abroad.

Clare Colacicchi, senior partner at law firm Hewitsons, says: “There is so much onus [on the person chosen], it’s absolutely key that they can deal with it.”

Awareness of dementia may be growing, but mitigating the effects of the illness means recognising not only its medical implications but the financial ramifications of cognitive decline — for the sufferer or their carer.