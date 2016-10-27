Amazon shares tumble as rising expenses weigh on online retailer

Amazon shares fell 6 per cent in after-hours trading in New York on Thursday when the online retailer significantly missed earnings expectations in the third quarter, and forecast operating income of as little as zero next quarter.

Investment in distribution warehouses, video content from top tier directors and actors and the engineering teams behind virtual assistant Alexa helped push operating costs up 29 per cent — and look set to continue into the holiday shopping season.

Brian Olsavsky, chief financial officer, said it had opened 18 fulfilment centres during the quarter, the biggest growth in the delivery network since 2012.

“We’re in a period of ramping up investment in the second half of 2016,” he said. “It is a big undertaking as far as space is concerned.”

Amazon reported earnings per share of 52 cents, up more than 200 per cent from the same period last year, but far from the average analyst estimate of 78 cents for the three months ended September. Net income was $252m.

Sales increased 29 per cent to $32.7bn, meeting the consensus forecast, with retail sales in North America up 26 per cent and international retail sales rising 28 per cent.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services soared 55 per cent to $3.2bn, the biggest year-on-year leap in sales, as prices came down and AWS rolled out new features. The operating margin at AWS increased to 31.6 per cent.

Amazon shares, which have risen 21.25 per cent so far this year, fell 6.2 per cent to $764.

For the crucial fourth quarter, where retailers revel in holiday season shopping, Amazon forecast sales between $42bn and $45.5bn, up between 17 and 27 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2015. But it said it expected operating income of between zero and $1.3bn, compared with $1.1bn in the fourth quarter of 2015.

During the quarter, Amazon also expanded its push into bricks-and-mortar retail, opening storefronts on the US West Coast where customers can pick up items, and launched its Echo speaker and voice-activated personal assistant Alexa in Europe.

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive, said Alexa is improving, with more than 3,000 skills. “Because Alexa’s brain is in the cloud, we can easily and continuously add to her capabilities and make her more useful — wait until you see some of the surprises the team is working on now.”

Amazon pleased the market last quarter when it appeared that its investments in Prime membership, to encourage loyalty from shoppers, and Amazon Web Services, were paying off. But it has now entered a new investment phase.

Operating cash flow increased 49 per cent to $14.6bn for the 12 months ended September, and free cash flow increased to $8.6bn.