Paul Beatty’s Man Booker winner reviewed by Simon Schama

Just how black can comedy get? Well, try this on for size. At the start of The Sellout, Paul Beatty’s howl-a-page assault on the pieties of race debates in America, the black narrator is up before the Supreme Court for keeping a black slave. There was a time when African-Americans did indeed own slaves but not these days and not in a rustic corner of the ghettos of south-west Los Angeles.

The case file is “Me vs The United States” — our narrator’s father, the acting dean of a community college, having shortened the family name of Mee to match his overdeveloped sense of historical calling. Just how the son got to be an involuntary slaveholder lies at the heart of Beatty’s outrageous, hilarious and profound novel. We never do learn his real first name but his inamorata, the sumptuously foul-mouthed Marpessa Delissa Dawson, calls him “Bonbon” and there never was a more soft-centred hero in all of African-American writing.

Bonbon’s ghetto hamlet, Dickens, is known as “The Farms”: “You know when you’ve entered the Farms because the city sidewalks, along with your rims, car stereo, nerve and progressive voting record will have vanished into air thick with the smell of cow manure and, if the wind is blowing in the right direction — good weed.”

Bonbon’s daddy’s main project is his son, whose home schooling consists of lessons in the black experience, past and present, driven home by brutal exercises in conditioned response. Daddy mugs his own son to demonstrate that supportive bystanders fail to materialise when the victim is black; daddy has son self-electrocute when failing to answer history questions. An especially severe dose of voltage has a dramatic effect. “What I discovered was that the phrase ‘evacuate one’s bowels’ is a misnomer, because … my bowels evacuated me. It was a faeces retreat comparable to the great evacuations of history. Dunkirk. Saigon. New Orleans.”

Daddy gets shot by the LA police in the usual random altercation, sociopolitical to the end, shouting: “I’m warning you, you anal-retentive authoritarian archetypes.” Bonbon buries him in the farmyard, takes over the farm and discovers a gift for raising luscious, if unorthodox fruit: the square watermelon for instance. But Dickens itself has been made to disappear from the official maps of LA. Bonbon mounts a rearguard action, posting exit signs from the freeway to a place that no longer officially exists, but the end of Dickens has a much more dramatic effect on long-time Dickensian, Hominy Jenkins.

The aged Hominy was once a child actor, featuring in The Little Rascals, an actual series of 50 one-reeler shorts in which a gang of kids — Spanky, Alfalfa and the black Buckwheat — get up to no good on a weekly basis.

Hominy never does get to stardom, outliving the age “of the human golliwog” and the short. He survives on occasional fan mail and the odd pilgrim, undeterred by Dickens’s fame as “the murder capital of the world”. But these meagre consolations disappear along with Dickens’s zip code, and one day Bonbon discovers him “buck naked and hanging by his neck from a wooden beam”. Bonbon cuts the “self-lynch[er]” down, in return for which Hominy implores, or rather, demands, servitude, refusing to call Bonbon anything except “massa”. Bonbon tries manumission but his slave uses it as toilet paper. However, it’s a selective form of servitude. Hominy doesn’t do a lick of work on Bonbon’s urban farm, but shows up daily from 1 to 1.15pm for a slavish genuflect and is so intent on punishment that he has to be taken off by “massa” every Wednesday to receive a good whipping from certain parties specialising in that kind of thing, and who lay it on thick.

If you are already wondering “what’s funny about that?”, caveat emptor, it gets worse (or better). Convinced that only resegregation will save the local Middle School from educational disaster, Bonbon and assistant principal Charisma Molina ban whites. In a scene of reverse busing, five pearly white (or rather, honey-tan) valley girls attempt to enter the school that has quickly become famous for academic excellence. The threshold is barred by a defiant Charisma, the barrio’s answer to Governor Faubus. No writer since Tom Wolfe in his Bonfire of the Vanities years has such an eye for social farce.

Rival gangs, the “Venice Seaside Boys” and the “et tu, Brute Gangster Munificent Neighborhood Crips ‘n’ Shit” who used to rumble over turf possession in “Hood Day” have been more effectively dispossessed by variable rate mortgages and the attendant gentrification: “wine bars, holistic medicine shops and [the houses of] edgy movie stars. Now, in order to “put in work” (ie shoot each other) they are forced to commute in to south-west LA “from faraway places like Palmdale and Moreno Valley”. Exhausted by sitting in traffic for hours, the hoods are reduced to historical re-enactments, except instead of Vicksburg and Bull Run, the battles are the epic conflicts of gangland’s yesteryear: “the Lincoln Boulevard Skirmish” and the “infamous Massacre at Los Amigos Park”. Voltaire and Laurence Sterne would have recognised a bro.

No writer since Tom Wolfe in his ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’ years has such an eye for social farce

Sometimes (you know what I mean), the contemporary American scene is so operatically vicious, so murderously unhinged, so monstrously unjust, that only comedy can do it proper justice. It takes confidence to fight back with hot-wired polemics. But it takes a whole other level of sheer audacity to expose atrocious things through the play of wit. Beatty plays for very high stakes — but he wins. His brilliant, beautiful and weirdly poignant book knocks the stuffing out of right-thinking solemnities and he delivers droll wisdoms besides which the most elevated rants (if you’ll forgive the expression) pale into ponderous sententiousness.

Comedy that delivers social truth through hee-haw is hard, maybe the hardest writing genre of all, and the condition for its success is steely literary grip. Beatty is knife-sharp. At the resegregation showdown everybody is “as stubborn as grass stains”; after taking a slug himself, Bonbon says “anyone who’s ever described a bullet wound as superficial has never been shot”. Elsewhere he reflects that real slavery had to have been bad enough “for someone to convince themselves that Canada wasn’t that far away”.

As his career as avenging lord of misrule develops, Bonbon gets to enjoy himself and so do we. Marpessa throws Hominy a birthday party on the number 125 bus she drives, and takes it right on to the beach; Bonbon reinstates Dickens by surreptitiously painting its old boundary lines on the roads; to the sign for the trauma ward of a hospital famous for its indifference he adds dripping, horror-comic painted blood. Bonbon may slaughter everyone’s sacred cows, but he is a farmer not a butcher, and he owes his innocent power to the incomparably luscious crops he raises.

If you needed one word to describe The Sellout, it would be: fruity. A judge sets his bail at “a cantaloupe and two kumquats”, while Marpessa gets all hot and bothered at night thinking of his plums and “juicy-ass pomegranates”. Juiciness stains every lovely page of Beatty’s mad, marvellous, toothsome book, which is just as well since we need all the sweetness we can get if we are going to survive this time of sour derangement.

The Sellout, by Paul Beatty, Oneworld, RRP£12.99/ Picador, RRP$16.99, 304 pages

Simon Schama is an FT contributing editor

Illustration: Adam Hancher