This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Specification: 

  •  Government intervention in markets

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

US clean-energy blueprint contains 40% solar goal for 2035

  • Define government intervention

  • Draw a market supply curve diagram explaining the intended effect of a government solar power energy subsidy

  • Explain how price elasticity of solar power could affect the new clean energy subsidy

  • Discuss the main factors that will make this subsidy effective in meeting Biden administration decarbonisation aim (include the possibility that this leads to undesired/unintended consequences).

Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College

