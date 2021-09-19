Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Government intervention in markets

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

US clean-energy blueprint contains 40% solar goal for 2035

Define government intervention

Draw a market supply curve diagram explaining the intended effect of a government solar power energy subsidy

Explain how price elasticity of solar power could affect the new clean energy subsidy

Discuss the main factors that will make this subsidy effective in meeting Biden administration decarbonisation aim (include the possibility that this leads to undesired/unintended consequences).

Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College