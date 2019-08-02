James Walton

Round on the Links

The link was the first name in the names of comedy double acts

  1. Morecambe (and Wise)
  2. Cannon Street (Cannon and Ball)
  3. Neil Armstrong (Armstrong and Miller) — the film was First Man
  4. Ant (and Dec)
  5. Little Chef (Little and Large)
  6. Fry (and Laurie)
  7. Margaret Mitchell (Mitchell and Webb)
  8. French (and Saunders)
  9. Cardinal Newman (Newman and Baddiel)
  10. Mel Blanc (Mel and Sue)

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
