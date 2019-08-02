Experimental feature
Listen to this article
00:0000:00
Experimental feature
Round on the Links
The link was the first name in the names of comedy double acts
- Morecambe (and Wise)
- Cannon Street (Cannon and Ball)
- Neil Armstrong (Armstrong and Miller) — the film was First Man
- Ant (and Dec)
- Little Chef (Little and Large)
- Fry (and Laurie)
- Margaret Mitchell (Mitchell and Webb)
- French (and Saunders)
- Cardinal Newman (Newman and Baddiel)
- Mel Blanc (Mel and Sue)
Get alerts on Life & Arts when a new story is published