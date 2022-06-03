Global investors are returning to China’s stock markets after a widespread sell-off earlier this year, and Opec and its allies on Thursday agreed to accelerate oil production in July and August. Plus, the FT’s David Pilling explains whether African countries can move away from fossil fuels and toward greener economies.

Investors return to Chinese stocks after Covid and geopolitics triggered sharp sell-off

Opec agrees to accelerate oil production following US pressure

Can Africa grow without fossil fuels?

