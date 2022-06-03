Can Africa grow without fossil fuels?
Global investors are returning to China’s stock markets after a widespread sell-off earlier this year, and Opec and its allies on Thursday agreed to accelerate oil production in July and August. Plus, the FT’s David Pilling explains whether African countries can move away from fossil fuels and toward greener economies.
