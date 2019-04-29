Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Spain’s socialist party has won big in the country’s third general election in four years, US and UK airlines are bracing for a profit hit in the wake of the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jet and Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner says the investment bank doesn’t need a fundamental strategic overhaul. Plus, the FT’s Mark Vandevelde talks about his latest profile of Colony Capital chief executive Tom Barrack and the real estate investor’s performance record.