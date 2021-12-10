All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the largest county in Ireland?

In Shakespeare’s King Lear, which suitor rejects Lear’s daughter Cordelia when she’s disinherited by her father?

The books in which paperback publishers’ Classics series have a red spine?

© TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy In which 1993 film do Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio play brothers living in Iowa?

Oil of vitriol is another name for which chemical compound?

The progressive US representative for New York’s 14th congressional district — and youngest woman ever to serve in Congress — is commonly known by which three initials?

Which company was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick?

Rhinoplasty is surgery on what part of the face?

“Splash it all over” was an advertising slogan for which aftershave?