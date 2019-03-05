Non-communicable diseases and antimicrobial resistance pose as great a threat to the global economy as climate change and will not be contained unless G20 governments make them a priority for finance as well as health ministers, a report warns.

The G20 Health and Development Partnership — a coalition of business, academic and non-governmental organisations — said in a report on Tuesday that health ministers alone could not tackle the crisis and that governments and finance ministers needed to “take ownership” of the problem, as they had with global warming.

Deaths from non-communicable conditions such as obesity and cancer are predicted to double by 2030, the report notes, while infectious diseases such as tuberculosis are becoming resistant to antibiotics.

TB is the world’s most lethal infectious disease, affecting 10m people each year and killing 1.6m.

According to the World Bank, pandemics can destroy up to 1 per cent of global gross domestic product, comparable to the impact of top-priority threats such as climate change.

The richest nations of the world will miss their own health global goals unless governments recognise the existential nature of the threat

Jim O’Neill, chairman of the Chatham House think-tank and former Goldman Sachs chief economist, who led a review for the UK government on anti-microbial resistance in 2016, will launch the report “Healthy Nations, Sustainable Economies” in the UK parliament on Tuesday.

It will be presented to a joint meeting of G20 health and finance ministers in Japan in June.

Governments must remove the “silos” around healthcare, he said. The report “supports the need to invest in human capital in terms of global health . . . It is a holistic approach that blends economics and health so that the wealth and the health of nations are united in a new priority for government, society and economic actors.”

The fight against infectious diseases would only be successful if taken to finance ministers, Lord O’Neill of Gatley said. Most importantly, spending on prevention “should be regarded as government investment spending as opposed to government consumption spending”.

Among the report’s recommendations are new financing models for global health research to overcome the “10/90 gap”, where less than 10 per cent of world health resources benefit developing countries where more than 90 per cent of infectious diseases occur.

Alan Donnelly, the partnership’s co-ordinator, said: “The richest nations of the world will miss their own health global goals unless governments recognise the existential nature of the threat, make it a priority for leaders.”

There was a need to develop new partnerships “because government funding isn’t going to fix this alone”, he added.