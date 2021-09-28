Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

How to match your money to your relationship status. Nearly one in four of us live on our own, but dealing with the financial and emotional strain of handling everything by yourself can be difficult. Jenny, 27, from Leeds, is being hit by the ‘single penalty’ and is exhausted trying to find everyday ways to save money. She’s looking for tips on investing in the stock market, whether to try to buy or stay renting and how to ease the worries that come with financial independence. In this Money Clinic episode, Claer is joined by ‘Alonement’ guru Francesca Specter who champions the single life and Iona Bain, a personal finance author and founder of the Young Money blog. Follow them on social media @ClaerB @chezspecter @ionajbain





Further reading:

Here is Francesca Specter’s Alonement site

Iona Bain’s Young Money blog

Listen to our previous episode about budgeting

If you want to get started in investing, listen to this episode

A free-to-read column about the costs of dating

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.