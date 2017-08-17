HBO’s Twitter accounts hacked

Several of HBO’s social media accounts were hacked overnight, raising further questions about the Time Warner-owned cable network’s security systems following a damaging cyber attack last month.

A well-known hacking group called OurMine briefly took control of HBO’s main Twitter account late on Wednesday, as well as the account of its hit TV show Game of Thrones.

It used them to post messages that were quickly deleted by the company.

“Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security — ourmine.org -> contact,” one tweet read.

OurMine has previously hacked the social media accounts of Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and former Twitter chief executive Dick Costolo.

Although such hacks are not uncommon, Wednesday’s breach comes at a difficult time for HBO. Another hacker apparently stole company information and Game of Thrones scripts last month.

That hacker, who goes by the name “Mr Smith”, has claimed in messages to journalists to have stolen personal emails from an HBO executive and unaired episodes of shows including Ballers and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

It is unclear whether these claims are true. HBO has said it is working with law enforcement and cyber security groups to investigate the incident. The motive appears to be financial gain, with the hacker demanding payment in bitcoin.

According to an email seen by Variety, HBO offered Mr Smith $250,000 as a reward for identifying security vulnerabilities under its “bug bounty” programme.

HBO has struggled to prevent leaks of its shows, which are known to be among the most-pirated online. The culprits are not always hackers: on Wednesday, episode six of the current season of Game of Thrones was inadvertently aired by HBO’s Nordic and Spanish vendors.

Media companies have become a common target for hackers in recent years. Sony Pictures suffered the most high-profile breach in 2014, which the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has blamed on North Korea. Following that attack, employee information and movies were leaked online along with thousands of personal emails.

Earlier this year, Netflix’s latest season of Orange Is the New Black was leaked more than a month before it was scheduled to premiere, after a hacker broke into the server of a post-production company that worked on the show.

HBO did not immediately reply to requests for comment.