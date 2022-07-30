The race to be the next UK prime minister rolled on this week, as foreign secretary Liz Truss firmed up her campaign lead and former chancellor Rishi Sunak struggled to make headway. We delve into the trio of debates, policy clashes on China and taxes, and ask whether the race is all but over. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with political editor George Parker, chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

Audio: BBC / Talk TV

