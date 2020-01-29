Illustration by hitandrun. must credit hitandrun / www.hitandrunmedia.com on all uses, with hitandrun all in lowercase without caps, as shown. Illustration shows

The third annual FT rating of the country’s leading management consultants is based on recommendations by their clients and peers. Compiled with Statista, the data company, it assesses consultancies’ work in 29 categories.

The results are based on two Statista surveys — one giving feedback from clients and the other of consultants evaluating their peers. Consultancies are awarded gold, silver and bronze ratings according to how often they are recommended (see methodology, after the tables). A total of 203 consultancies are listed this year, including 40 newcomers.

• Sectoral expertise

Aerospace & Defence
NameNotesRating
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥇 Gold
Accenture 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
PA Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Vendigital 🥈 Silver
Altran Consulting 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Raytheon 🥉 Bronze
Roland Berger 🥉 Bronze
Automotive
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈 Silver
Vendigital 🥈 Silver
AT Kearney 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
IBM Global Business Services 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Advisory 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company  🥉 Bronze
Proudfoot 🥉 Bronze
PwC Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Quick Release_ 🥉 Bronze
Roland Berger 🥉 Bronze
Unipart Group 🥉 Bronze
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company  🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting  🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
EFESO Consulting 🥉 Bronze
ERM 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Advisory 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Roland Berger 🥉 Bronze
Vynamic 🥉 Bronze
Construction & Infrastructure
NameNotesRating
AT Kearney 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Arcadis 🥈 Silver
Arup 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Mace 🥈 Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈 Silver
Savills 🥈 Silver
Bourton Group 🥉 Bronze
Costain 🥉 Bronze
CPC Project Services 🥉 Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
Faithful+Gould 🥉 Bronze
Gardiner & Theobald 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
JLL 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Boxwood 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company  🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
SLR Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Stern Stewart & Co 🥉 Bronze
Turner & Townsend 🥉 Bronze
Watts 🥉 Bronze
WSP  🥉 Bronze
Consumer Goods & Retail
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Bain & Company  🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AlixPartners 🥈 Silver
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
BDO Advisory 🥈 Silver
BearingPoint  🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
Crimson & Co 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
?What If!Part of Accenture🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
Cognizant  🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
Ipsos Business Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Javelin GroupPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
KPMG Boxwood 🥉 Bronze
Netcel 🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Simon-Kucher & Partners 🥉 Bronze
Tata Consultancy Services 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
Energy, Utilities & Environment
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Baringa Partners 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting  🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
4C Associates 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉 Bronze
Cornwall Insight 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
Efficio 🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
Jacobs Consulting 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
The Brattle Group  🥉 Bronze
Financial Institutions & Services
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
EY Advisory Services 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company  🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
Baringa Partners 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BDO Advisory 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
IBM Global Business Services 🥈 Silver
Oliver Wyman  🥈 Silver
11:FS 🥉 Bronze
Alpha 🥉 Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
BCS Consulting 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
Citihub Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Enterprise Learning 🥉 Bronze
Frontier Economics 🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting  🥉 Bronze
Gartner 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Boxwood 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Savills 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
Healthcare & Life Sciences
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Apex Healthcare Consulting 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Ashfield 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
GE Healthcare Partners 🥈 Silver
IBM Global Business Services 🥈 Silver
Korn FerryFormerly Hay Group🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
AdviseInc 🥉 Bronze
Akeso & Co. 🥉 Bronze
Attain 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
BDO Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Candesic 🥉 Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉 Bronze
Chaucer 🥉 Bronze
CIL 🥉 Bronze
Cogentia Healthcare Consulting 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
Edge Health 🥉 Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉 Bronze
OHE - Office of Health Economics 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Philips Healthcare Consulting 🥉 Bronze
The King's Fund  🥉 Bronze
Insurance
NameNotesRating
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Accenture 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company  🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman   🥉 Bronze
Internet, Media & Entertainment
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BDO Advisory 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Vendigital 🥈 Silver
Agility in Mind 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Boxwood 🥉 Bronze
LiveStrategy 🥉 Bronze
MTM 🥉 Bronze
Ovum 🥉 Bronze
PwC Consulting 🥉 Bronze
IT, Technology & Telecommunications
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
Cognizant  🥈 Silver
Gartner 🥈 Silver
Hitachi Consulting 🥈 Silver
Infosys 🥈 Silver
Korn FerryFormerly Hay Group🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈 Silver
Altran Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Analysys Mason 🥉 Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
ASEPart of Gemserv🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BDO Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Business Information Systems Consulting Ltd 🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Boxwood 🥉 Bronze
Solon Management Consulting  🥉 Bronze
Oil & Gas
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Baringa Partners 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
IBM Global Business Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Wood Mackenzie 🥈 Silver
BidPartners 🥉 Bronze
Deloitte Consulting 🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting  🥉 Bronze
Genesis 🥉 Bronze
io consulting 🥉 Bronze
PwC Consulting  🥉 Bronze
Other Industrial & Metals
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting  🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
AT Kearney 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Korn FerryFormerly Hay Group🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company  🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
Wood Mackenzie  🥉 Bronze
Public & Social Sector
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
Korn FerryFormerly Hay Group🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
2020 Delivery 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
PA Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
31ten 🥉 Bronze
Actica Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Arcadis 🥉 Bronze
ASEPart of Gemserv🥉 Bronze
Basis 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
BDO Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Concerto 🥉 Bronze
Freshwater 🥉 Bronze
GGI (Good Governance Institute) 🥉 Bronze
IBM Global Business Services 🥉 Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉 Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉 Bronze
PPL 🥉 Bronze
PrederiPart of BearingPoint🥉 Bronze
RedQuadrant 🥉 Bronze
Strategy&Part of PwC - PricewaterhouseCoopers🥉 Bronze
Travel, Transportation & Logistics
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BearingPoint  🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Vendigital 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
KPMG Boxwood 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
LeighFisherPart of Jacobs🥉 Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉 Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉 Bronze
North Highland 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman  🥉 Bronze
Steer 🥉 Bronze
Triangle  🥉 Bronze

• Consulting services

Data Analytics & Big Data
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Fujitsu Consulting 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Acrotrend 🥉 Bronze
Arup 🥉 Bronze
Atos Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Avanade 🥉 Bronze
BCS Consulting 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Econometrics 🥉 Bronze
Capco 🥉 Bronze
Cognizant  🥉 Bronze
Data Consulting 🥉 Bronze
decisionLab 🥉 Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉 Bronze
Tata Consultancy Services 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital  🥉 Bronze
Digital Transformation
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
Deloitte DigitalPart of Deloitte🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Atos Consulting 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
11:FS 🥉 Bronze
Agility in Mind 🥉 Bronze
Alchemmy 🥉 Bronze
Avanade 🥉 Bronze
BCG Digital Ventures 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Cadence InnovaFormerly Cadence Partnership🥉 Bronze
Chaucer 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Cognizant  🥉 Bronze
Digital Workplace Group 🥉 Bronze
DXC Technology 🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
Javelin GroupPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Project One 🥉 Bronze
Publicis Sapient  🥉 Bronze
Finance, Risk & Compliance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Arcadis 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BDO Advisory 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
IBM Global Business Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Oliver Wyman  🥈 Silver
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Capco 🥉 Bronze
Consulting People 🥉 Bronze
Enterprise Learning 🥉 Bronze
Frontier Economics 🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting  🥉 Bronze
Marsh 🥉 Bronze
NavigantPart of Guidehouse🥉 Bronze
RSM UK 🥉 Bronze
Savills  🥉 Bronze
Innovation, Growth & New Business Models
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company  🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Deloitte DigitalPart of Deloitte🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
Manifesto Growth 🥈 Silver
?What If!Part of Accenture🥉 Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Baxendale 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
DecidedlyFormerly FreshMinds🥉 Bronze
Fluxx 🥉 Bronze
Frog Design 🥉 Bronze
Human Innovation 🥉 Bronze
IDEO 🥉 Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉 Bronze
Innovation Unit 🥉 Bronze
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
IT - Implementation
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BMC 🥈 Silver
Capita 🥈 Silver
Cognizant  🥈 Silver
Deloitte DigitalPart of Deloitte🥈 Silver
Fujitsu Consulting 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈 Silver
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
CGI 🥉 Bronze
DXC Technology 🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company  🥉 Bronze
North Highland 🥉 Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
Wipro 🥉 Bronze
IT - Strategy
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BMC 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
Cognizant  🥈 Silver
Deloitte DigitalPart of Deloitte🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Gartner 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈 Silver
ASEPart of Gemserv🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Business Information Systems Consulting Ltd 🥉 Bronze
Chaucer 🥉 Bronze
DMW 🥉 Bronze
Forrester 🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman  🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Strategy&Part of PwC - PricewaterhouseCoopers🥉 Bronze
Marketing, Brand & Pricing
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Monitor Deloitte ConsultingPart of Deloitte🥈 Silver
Simon-Kucher & Partners 🥈 Silver
Brand Vista 🥉 Bronze
Brandpie 🥉 Bronze
Caliber 🥉 Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Clear 🥉 Bronze
Decision Technology 🥉 Bronze
Distinction Consulting 🥉 Bronze
EY Advisory Services 🥉 Bronze
Interbrand 🥉 Bronze
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
LippincottPart of Oliver Wyman Group🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Ogilvy Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman  🥉 Bronze
Oystercatchers 🥉 Bronze
Pearson Ham 🥉 Bronze
Propaganda 🥉 Bronze
Prophet 🥉 Bronze
Smith+Co 🥉 Bronze
ZS Associates  🥉 Bronze
Mergers & Acquisitions
NameNotesRating
Bain & Company  🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Accenture 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
Aon 🥉 Bronze
BDO Advisory 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting  🥉 Bronze
IBM Global Business Services 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Mercer 🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants  🥉 Bronze
Operations & Supply Chain
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
IBM Global Business Services 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Vendigital 🥈 Silver
4C Associates 🥉 Bronze
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Alpha 🥉 Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
Arup 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company  🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Organisation & Change
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company  🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
IBM Global Business Services 🥈 Silver
Korn FerryFormerly Hay Group🥈 Silver
KPMG Boxwood 🥈 Silver
PA Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
31ten 🥉 Bronze
Accelerating Experience 🥉 Bronze
Afiniti 🥉 Bronze
Basis 🥉 Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉 Bronze
CMG 🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
Gallup 🥉 Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉 Bronze
Project One 🥉 Bronze
Q5 🥉 Bronze
RedQuadrant 🥉 Bronze
Talik & Co 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
People & Performance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
Korn FerryFormerly Hay Group🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Aon 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Gameshift 🥈 Silver
KPMG Boxwood 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Mercer 🥈 Silver
Accelerating Experience 🥉 Bronze
Amicus 🥉 Bronze
Basis 🥉 Bronze
Baxendale 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Gallup 🥉 Bronze
Human Engine 🥉 Bronze
Human Innovation 🥉 Bronze
Metalogue 🥉 Bronze
Q5 🥉 Bronze
Talik & Co 🥉 Bronze
Sales & CRM
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG Advisory 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Bain & Company  🥈 Silver
Baringa Partners 🥈 Silver
Beyond Philosophy LLC 🥈 Silver
Decision Technology 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
BidPartners 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
Integration Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Quantum 🥉 Bronze
RedQuadrant 🥉 Bronze
Sales Tec 🥉 Bronze
Soul Consulting 🥉 Bronze
ZS Associates 🥉 Bronze
Strategy
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Bain & Company  🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting  🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company  🥇 Gold
AT Kearney 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
KPMG Boxwood 🥈 Silver
Strategy&Part of PwC - PricewaterhouseCoopers🥈 Silver
31ten 🥉 Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
Gameshift 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K Consulting 🥉 Bronze
LiveStrategy 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman  🥉 Bronze
Oxford Strategic Consulting 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
RedQuadrant  🥉 Bronze
Sustainability
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
3keel 🥈 Silver
Arup 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
ERM 🥈 Silver
EY Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
KPMG Advisory 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company  🥈 Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈 Silver
SustainAbilityPart of ERM🥈 Silver
AccountAbility 🥉 Bronze
Baringa Partners 🥉 Bronze
Given London 🥉 Bronze
Human Engine 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman  🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Ricardo 🥉 Bronze
Sustain Value 🥉 Bronze
twentyfifty 🥉 Bronze
Volans 🥉 Bronze
WSP 🥉 Bronze

Methodology

Market Definition
Along with pure management consulting firms, IT consultancies, advisory branches of professional services firms (eg KPMG Advisory) and consultancy branches of technology companies (eg IBM Global Business Services) were all eligible for consideration.

Methodology
The list of the awarded management consultancies is based on two surveys — one among peers (partners and executives from management consultancies) and one among clients of the consultancies. Both surveys were conducted online by Statista.

Peer survey
Building on last year’s methodology, the long list was expanded from just over 1,000 management consulting firms to more than 1,400 and used as a basis for this year’s survey among peers. To update the long list, Statista used recommendations from previous years and also the following sources: lists of associations (eg the Management Consultancies Association), consulting directories (eg Consultingcase101) and company databases (eg Orbis). The list of management consulting partners and executives was compiled through research conducted primarily on the firms’ websites. It was also possible to register for the survey on ft.com, which resulted in additional contacts for the sample. The sample size was extended to 5,100 partners and executives of management consultancies in the UK.

Invitations to the survey were sent in an email containing a personalised link. The field period ran from July 22 to August 30 2019.

As in previous years, 15 sectors and 14 consulting services were identified in which partners and executives could make recommendations. Respondents were also given the opportunity to mention which consultancies they would refrain from recommending.

An autocomplete function was offered to assist respondents in selecting management consultancies and they were also able to recommend any consultancy which did not appear on the list by entering its name.

The recommendations for the management consultancies in each sector and consulting service were then counted. An overall score was given to each company based on the number of positive and negative recommendations they received. Self-recommendations were excluded from the evaluation.

Client survey
Following the survey of peers, an online survey was conducted among about 1,000 senior executives who have used the services of management consultancies. They were recruited through an online access panel. The field phase lasted from September 9 to August 30 2019.

Respondents were asked to indicate the sectors or consulting services in which they had collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years. They were asked to recommend consultancies by using an autofill list or writing in names. Respondents were given a list of recommended consultancies for evaluation for each sector or service in which they have worked with a consultancy.

The quality of the management consultancies was surveyed using a five-point scale (very good to very poor). For the following classification the evaluations “very good”, “good” and “acceptable” were counted as recommendations (“very good” counted as one recommendation, “good” and “acceptable” were equated with lower weights). The evaluations “poor” and “very poor” counted against the consultancies in question (see below).

Reputation is typically established over several years and it is the aim of this report to reflect such longevity. Therefore last year’s results were also taken into account, but were given a low weighting in the evaluation process.

Recommendations
In each sector and consulting service the consultancies were sorted based on the number of recommendations (the sum of all recommendations for a consultancy, taking into account the reduction for negative ones). The groups were sorted into the classes below. These were based on the average number of recommendations per sector or consulting service as detailed here:

  • Management consultancies that received recommendations from peers and clients well above the average were sorted into the gold class “very frequently recommended”. (The number of recommendations was at least two times larger than the average for each sector or service.)
  • Management consultancies that received recommendations from peers and clients less frequently, but still clearly above average, were sorted into the silver class “frequently recommended”. (The number of recommendations was less than double, but more than the average of each sector or consulting service.)
  • Management consultancies that still received a significant number of recommendations from peers and clients were sorted into the bronze class “recommended” within their industry or sector.
  • Management consultancies with an insufficient number of recommendations were excluded.

The consultancies have been sorted alphabetically within each class.

Disclaimer
The ranking is comprised exclusively of consultancies that have a sufficient number of recommendations; a mention is therefore positive and indicates a vote of confidence from the market. The ranking was created through a complex process. The quality of consultancies that are not included in the list is not disputed.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
