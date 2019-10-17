Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Brexit negotiators wrangle over the terms of a deal ahead of the start of Thursday’s EU summit, Netflix missed its forecast for new subscribers for the second straight quarter, thousands of Hong Kong’s wealthy residents are opening bank accounts in Singapore and other financial centres as they try to protect themselves against the territory’s unrest, IBM came up short of Wall Street’s revenue expectations in the latest quarter, the US House of Representatives voted to condemn president Donald Trump over his move to withdraw troops from Syria and American shoppers curbed their spending last month according to weak Commerce Department data.

