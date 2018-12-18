Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

Malaysian prosecutors are seeking fines of over $3bn from Goldman Sachs and prison terms for two of its bankers for their alleged role in the country’s long running 1MDB scandal. Stefania Palma has been covering the story for the FT and she spoke to Tom Braithwaite about the latest developments.


Contributors: Naomi Rovnick, FT Live reporter, Stefania Palma, south-east Asia correspondent and Tom Braithwaite, companies editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

