All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

For which novel did Howard Jacobson win the 2010 Man Booker Prize?

Which British charity was known until 1972 as the National Association for Mental Health?

Which regular performers at British national events made their debut in 1965 at Little Rissington in Gloucestershire?

Which of the “Two Johns” who worked with Rory Bremner died in 2013?

What body of water separates Saudi Arabia from east Africa?

What term, which originally applied to the Irish revolution of 1912-23, was used again five decades later for another conflict?

Which word is missing from all of these hit singles: “________ Avenue” (The Maisonettes); “________ Tonight” (The Eagles); “It’s a ________” (Bonnie Tyler)?

What’s the first syllable of the nursery rhyme that refers to “the butcher, the baker, the candlestick-maker”?

Which valley is the hottest place in the world?