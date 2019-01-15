Jamie Dimon is never backward in coming forward with his views on Washington. Politicians should “strike a comfortable and collaborative tone” to end the government shutdown, says the JPMorgan boss. Closer to home, a reconciliation is needed between banks and Wall Street investors.

The US banking sector has sold off sharply in recent months. Investors have begun to suspect the Trump bump was ephemeral. JPMorgan’s fourth-quarter results were both desultory and well-flagged. Weak fixed-income trading was a feature. The core activity of bankers — lending to businesses and individuals — was relatively strong in 2018. That is old news for investors bracing themselves for growth to decelerate.

For the year, JPMorgan net income was up $8bn or one-third. The bank boasted that net income margin, the difference between interest income and funding costs, was up $4bn alone. Return on equity was 13 per cent, up from 10 per cent in 2017 and among the best in the industry.

Woe seekers found tears on which to tipple in the trading division. Revenues here are erratic at JPMorgan as elsewhere. The market volatility in the fourth quarter was apparently the wrong kind. How inconvenient. Fixed income trading revenue fell nearly a fifth. Mortgage origination dollar volume slipped almost a third.

Mr Dimon admitted net interest income growth was likely to be weaker next year. The reason was not the risk of a recession. Instead, with the Fed potentially slowing the pace of interest rate increases, the sharpest increase in lending spreads may have already happened.

JPMorgan shares are off 15 per cent since their peak 11 months ago. More revealingly, its forward P/E ratio has slipped from 14 times to just 10. Contrast its operations with the rivals who have already reported. Citigroup admitted to a return on equity well below that of its rival. Wells Fargo meanwhile said that the cap the US Federal Reserve had put on its balance sheet assets in response to its regulatory problems would last until at least the end of 2019. That is six months longer than previously anticipated.

Bankers, for all their glib prognostications, are no better at managing expectations than politicians. The government standstill will end. Expect the cold war between bank CEOs and shareholders to persist.