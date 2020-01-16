FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

For many of the 3m EU nationals who live in the UK and their 1m British counterparts on the continent, the Brexit referendum was a hammer blow to the foundations of their lives.

The Brexit deal that Boris Johnson agreed with the EU last year contains far-reaching safeguards that should, in theory, dispel people’s fears of being uprooted. But everything hinges on how that agreement is implemented.

The UK’s “settled status” scheme is already in place. According to the latest Home Office numbers, some 2.8m people have already applied and nearly 2.5m have been successful.

But Brussels is worried. The European Parliament voted on a resolution on Wednesday that listed a range of concerns about the implementation of the scheme.

MEPs want cast-iron assurances from London that EU nationals will not be deported if they fail to apply before the scheme’s June 30 2021 deadline; they are unhappy that those granted settled status will not be given a physical document to prove it; and they suspect that a planned UK watchdog for protecting citizens’ rights will turn out to be toothless.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, said this week that the rollout of settled status “has already led to the identification of a series of concerns”.

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, travels to London on Thursday to seek assurances.

The UK insists that the scheme is being misrepresented, and that Britain is fulfilling its obligations in good faith.

“We have already provided certainty to 2.5m people who have been granted status through the EU Settlement Scheme,” said a Home Office spokesperson. “It’s free, there’s plenty of support available and it provides a secure digital status which can’t be lost, stolen or tampered with.”

Britain also argues that the onus is on the EU side to get a move on in implementing what was agreed, saying no member state has gone as far for British citizens as the UK has for EU nationals.

MEPs are set to vote later this month to ratify the UK’s EU withdrawal treaty — the fruit of the last two years of Brexit talks. No one seriously believes that the European Parliament will reject it because of its concerns over citizens’ rights — to do so would be to plunge EU-UK relations into chaos.

But the problems are a sign of the sensitivities at play as Mr Johnson’s government and the EU begin implementing that treaty — a huge endeavour that will pick up pace once Britain is in its post-Brexit transition period.

There is also an underlying warning from Brussels: in the event of a major spat over how to interpret the treaty, crucial negotiations with Britain on the future EU-UK relationship could be derailed.

That prospect is enough to make anyone worried.

PS Be sure to read Lionel Barber and Guy Chazan’s exclusive interview with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, who warns: “Brexit is a wake up call.”

Chart du jour: steady Europe

The eurozone enjoyed a pick-up in industrial activity, highlighting a slightly better than expected end of 2019 following a slowdown that went on for roughly a year. Industrial output expanded 0.2 per cent in December from the previous month, following two months of contraction, according to official data. “The fourth quarter is set up for another contraction in production,” said Bert Colijn, a senior economist at ING. “The industrial recession is set to continue for a little while longer but green shoots are noteworthy.” (FT)

Trans-Europe Express

Varadkar's window of opportunity

Leo Varadkar’s minority government is heading for elections after a string of victories since becoming Ireland’s prime minister in 2017. Since then he has secured a sought-after Brexit deal with the UK, won a referendum to scrap a ban on abortion and maintained a booming economy. His biggest test now will be to win his own mandate to lead the country in a snap election next month. “As a nation, we have every reason to be hopeful and positive about the future,” he said. (, BBC)

Malta warning

The three sons of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have issued a call for Europe’s main human rights watchdog to press the Mediterranean island state’s new prime minister to tackle corruption. Matthew, Andrew and Paul Caruana Galizia published an open letter on Wednesday to members of the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly, warning that Robert Abela had “yet to commit to reform or to even acknowledge the depth of the country’s institutional crisis” after his predecessor Joseph Muscat was forced to step down. Mr Abela has said the Muscat government’s near seven years in office did “a lot of good”, but has also acknowledged mistakes that he said would not be repeated. A Council of Europe parliamentary assembly monitoring committee is due to discuss Malta on Thursday.

Iran’s plea

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, has urged Europe to honour its commitments under the 2015 nuclear accord a day after the UK, France and Germany came a step closer to scrapping it. Tensions remain high between Tehran and the west in the wake of the US assassination of military commander Qassem Soleimani. (FT)

Shake it up

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev — alongside his entire cabinet — has quit just hours after Vladimir Putin announced plans for a referendum to approve major changes to the constitution. The move is regarded in diplomatic circles as a sign that the president intends to extend his 20-year rule in a new capacity when his term of office expires in 2024. Mr Putin said his prime minister would take up a newly created position as deputy head of the Kremlin’s security council, and asked the government to remain in post until a new administration was appointed. (Le Monde)

Poland: tough love

The European Commission has asked the bloc’s top court to momentarily suspend Poland’s chamber set up to discipline judges following concerns over its independence. Commission vice-president Vera Jourova said in a tweet that the EU officials “remain ready to engage in constructive dialogue”. (DW)

