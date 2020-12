The tourbillon was created by Abraham-Louis Breguet in 1795 to increase the accuracy of pocket watches. Mounted in a rotating cage, it counteracts the effect of gravity on a watch’s movement when it is sitting still. It is not strictly necessary in a wristwatch that’s always on the move. But reason not the need. It represents the height of haute horlogerie and is a mesmerising window onto a ticking world.

Carl F Bucherer Heritage Tourbillon DoublePeripheral, £84,888

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Moon, £79,500

Omega De Ville Tourbillon Co-Axial Master Chronometer, £151,410

Patek Philippe 5303R Minute Repeater Tourbillon, about £551,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon in pink gold, POA