With negotiations on a Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU stalled again, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of a no-deal outcome, can the process be salvaged? Plus, with the Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland resolved this week in a new protocol, has the threat of a new trade border in the Irish Sea really been removed? Presented by George Parker, with Jim Brunsden, Peter Foster, Sam Lowe of the Centre for European Reform and Jess Sergeant from the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: Downing Street, European Union, Parliament.

