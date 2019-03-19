Put away the faux fur gilet. Get out the flak jacket. Asos shares dived as much as 12 per cent after Tuesday’s disappointing trading statement. It was just three months after a profit warning caused a 40 per cent share price fall. Despite an intervening rally, they are worth about 60 per cent less than a year ago.

The UK-listed fashion retailer normally expands at a rate of more than 25 per cent a year. In the first six months to the end of February, sales growth more than halved to 13 per cent. The main problem was the US where, excluding the impact of a stronger dollar, second-quarter sales fell 3 per cent. Asos had failed to recruit enough workers to satisfy demand when its Atlanta warehouse went fully online.

Fans of this entrepreneurial online business spot a silver lining in the gloom. The US problems were caused by greater-than-expected demand. The dispatch backlog has now been cleared and will be recognised in the third quarter. That provides some support for shares trading on a still-lofty multiple of about 55 times next year’s earnings, not much below its five-year average of 60.

But disappointed customers like to vent their feelings. There is a risk that the botched US expansion will blunt demand. It might also rekindle investors’ memories of the company’s last serious stumble in 2014. Then Asos over-optimistically expected operating profit margins — which had dropped from 7.1 per cent in 2013 to 4.5 per cent — to recover with growing sales.

Those margins are set to halve this year from just over 4 per cent. Again, the management is confident they will bounce back. But the importance of its own, higher-margin own-label brands, now 35 per cent of sales, is falling. And competition is intensifying. There are a growing number of smaller rivals, forcing margin-denting promotions. It has so far made only modest inroads into online fashion. If the ecommerce behemoth opts to target twentysomethings, the case for investing in Asos might end up as tattered as a pair of its shredded jeans.