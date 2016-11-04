Five properties for mountain living

White Spirit Lodge, 525 Feathertop Way, Beaverdell, British Columbia, Canada, C$6.8m ($5m)

Where In the Big White mountain ski resort in British Columbia, about 50 minutes by car from Kelowna international airport.

What A four-bedroom, four-bathroom lodge with almost 10,000 sq ft of living space. The property has been designed using ancient cedar logs salvaged from the surrounding woodland and is decorated with hand-carved bears and sculpted tree trunks.

Why One for the ski enthusiast, the lodge sits on the edge of Big White mountain, whose snow-capped summit reaches 7,606ft. You can explore the mountain along 16 miles of cross-country ski paths by day, or alternatively through the 38 acres of ski area open at night.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com, tel: +1 250 469 9547

Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa, R84m ($6.2m)

Where In Franschhoek, a town in the Western Cape of South Africa. Cape Town international airport is about an hour’s drive.

What Designed by Stefan Antoni of SAOTA architects, the property has a 20-metre-long dining room and 20-seat table that runs alongside the outdoor pool. The main house has eight bedrooms, most of which feature 3.5-metre high ceilings. There is also a separate cottage for staff or guests.

Why The floor-to-ceiling windows offer great views of the mountains surrounding Franschhoek valley, with 30km of hiking trails on nearby Mont Rochelle. The area is renowned for its vineyards, and the property comes with a six-metre-long, glass-fronted wine store, fully stocked with local labels.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate, christiesrealestate.com, tel: +27 82 325 8801

Casa Bali Sueño, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, 2.2bn colons ($3.96m)

Where A 20-minute drive from the town of Tamarindo, on the Pacific coast, in the north-western province of Guanacaste. Liberia airport is an hour’s drive.

What A four-bedroom, four-bathroom house with 30ft-high ceilings. The property has a Balinese theme with stone Buddha statues and hand-carved wooden features throughout. There is also an apartment for guests or staff and an outdoor pool with fountains shaped as frogs.

Why The property covers four acres of mountaintop in the Costa Rican jungle. Mountain life here is meditative, with views of the sunset over the Pacific from the poolside.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com, tel: +506 2654 3100

Glentruim Estate, Newtonmore, Inverness-shire, Scotland, UK, £3m

Where A 10-minute drive from Newtonmore village and just over an hour from Inverness airport.

What The main house has nine bedrooms, an orangery and home cinema. There are also three cottages and two lodges within the 53 acres of grounds.

Why The estate is in the middle of the Scottish Highlands and has views of the Monadhliath and Cairngorm mountains.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate, christiesrealestate.com, tel: +44 1463 723595

Chalet Lhotse, Val d’Isère, Savoie, France, €13m

Where In the centre of Val d’Isère, two-and-a-half hours by car from Chambéry airport.

What A recently renovated, six-bedroom chalet with an indoor pool — complete with projector screen — as well as a gym, massage room, indoor Jacuzzi and sauna.

Why At 500 sq metres and with a multimedia entertainment system, the chalet is well appointed for large groups or families. There is also an outdoor hot tub with views of the Face de Bellevarde. Val d’Isère is a popular resort in the Espace Killy, a renowned ski area, with lifts covering more than 300km of pistes.

Who Athena Advisers, athenaadvisers.com, tel: +44 207 4714 500