Russia’s indefatigable president stormed to victory for his fourth term on a wave of admiration — or by stamping out all opposition, depending on which way you look at it. But in his Sunday night victory speech, given in a frosty Red Square, Vladimir Putin talked about unity. He told a cheering crowd they were part of a ‘big national team’ who would realise his grand vision for the motherland and that he would not be guided by ‘daily political calculations’. Western observers might take some convincing while diplomatic rows rumble on over the deployment of nerve agent on the streets of the UK and the question of Russian interference in the last US election.

But how dangerous is the Russian leader really? Perhaps less so than we imagine, says Gideon Rachman in his column. For while he is reckless, he is not irrational, and history suggests he can be deterred. It may be, argues Gideon, that Mr Putin is willing to take big risks when he believes that the west is not paying attention — Russia’s annexation of Crimea is a case in point. But when he meets clear resistance, he backs off.

While the president’s fans believe him to be a brilliant strategist who can get away with anything, the truth is that Mr Putin is prone to mistakes and makes calculations that often backfire. The result is that Russia is much poorer and more isolated than it should be, whatever the president’s grandiose rhetoric suggests.

The allegation that Cambridge Analytica accessed the Facebook profiles of millions of US voters and targeted them with personalised messages to help Donald Trump’s chances of election show us how connected devices can be abused and polluted to manipulate their users, argues John Thornhill. But before we assign all the blame to internet platforms we should take a look at our own complicity in fanning false news and fuelling a market for stories that stoke disgust and fear.

The revolving door between EU institutions and the private sector shows the Brussels lobbying industry at its worst, writes EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly. The problem is more noticeable as Brexit-related consultancy work is booming — the uncertainty around the negotiations provides lucrative opportunities for EU insiders with good networks. Brussels officials are particularly attractive for their detailed and technical knowledge.

The mood is dark among the UK Labour party’s moderate MPs, says James Kirkup. Exasperated by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s apparent remaking of Labour in his leftist image, they whisper about the creation of a new centrist party. But they are not ready yet. A new party needs a new image, agenda and policies — especially economic ones — to sell to voters.

Restrictive ownership hobbles audit industry — letter from Paul Boyle

In 2005 I noted that the restrictive ownership rules that apply to audit firms (in essence they need to be majority-owned by qualified auditors) made it effectively impossible for there to be a well-capitalised new entrant into the market. Had there been similar ownership rules in the airline industry (ie if airlines had to be owned by qualified pilots) then many of the disruptive new entrants would not have been able to get off the ground — literally.

Comment from ArmyMba on Gina Haspel, the undercover spy picked to head the CIA

This is the type of agency that needs a morally and ethically sound individual to lead it, not someone who has risen to the top via the grey zones that it operates in. She was an active participate in some of the dark work the agency did post 9/11 and then led the charge to white wash and cover the situation up. She may know “how that building works better than anybody” and “really knows her stuff” but she has not demonstrated that she has the character to make the morally tough decisions.

I can’t persuade Dropbox to take more of my money — letter from Christian Nielsen

You note that Dropbox’s revenue per subscriber has been flat for three years. That is unsurprising as I have for years been trying to give Dropbox more of my money without luck. It is quite simply not possible to purchase more storage once you hit the absurdly low limit of one terabyte. To start taking free money from existing customers might help the declining valuation.

