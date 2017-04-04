US posts narrowest trade deficit since October

The US international trade deficit narrowed in February to its lowest level since October.

The trade gap decreased by $4.6bn to $43.6bn in February, Commerce Department figures showed on Tuesday. That compared to a deficit of $44.6bn that economists had forecast.

Imports fell by $4.3bn to $236.4bn in February as exported inched up to $192.9bn.

US president Donald Trump has made trade a key part of his America first policies and signed an executive order last month calling for a 90-day country-by-country and product-by-product study of the US’s $500bn annual trade deficit.