US trade

US posts narrowest trade deficit since October

Fast FT

by: Mamta Badkar

The US international trade deficit narrowed in February to its lowest level since October.

The trade gap decreased by $4.6bn to $43.6bn in February, Commerce Department figures showed on Tuesday. That compared to a deficit of $44.6bn that economists had forecast.

Imports fell by $4.3bn to $236.4bn in February as exported inched up to $192.9bn.

US president Donald Trump has made trade a key part of his America first policies and signed an executive order last month calling for a 90-day country-by-country and product-by-product study of the US’s $500bn annual trade deficit.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.