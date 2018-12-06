“I just want to say that I love Christmas — it’s my favourite time of year.” The 31-year-old stylist, creative director and designer Violetta Kassapi, whose dark hair is pinned back with a diamanté hair clip emblazoned with the word “squad”, is as loud and sparkly as a Christmas cracker. “Last year I gave myself a snake tattoo by Tati Compton for Christmas,” she continues. “It kind of symbolised me shedding my skin for 2018, becoming a new person. This year I’d love to buy myself a puppy, an XL English bulldog.”

The stylist created a cult name for herself when she was in her twenties, pushing a “rude girl” aesthetic that involved plenty of neon, print, fluff and sheer clothing. Since the beginning of her career she has worked with sportswear giant Nike and assisted at photographer Rankin’s studio, where she has dressed singers including Eliza Doolittle, FKA Twigs and Skepta. She even dressed the Duchess of Sussex, back when she was still an actress.

This past year, though, has been especially busy: she launched her first jewellery line on TrueRocks.com (her gold letters necklaces read “no knickers”), collaborated with British streetwear designer Walé Adeyemi, has moved into her own house and is making plans for her debut solo collection of ready-to-wear and accessories in March.

True Rocks xVioletta Kassapi, ‘No Knickers’ necklace, £195, truerocks.com

Daisy x Estée Lalonde, Chain drop earrings, £59, daisyjewellery.com

Vetements, Alpha Industries oversized bomber jacket, £2,070, net-a-porter.com

Kassapi’s Christmas is equally frantic. “I usually wake up at my mum’s on Christmas Day and then head over to my dad’s place,” she says. “My dad, being Greek, is the best cook and he likes to whip up a ginormous feast. Then, when the parents are too drunk and ready to sleep, I go out and see my friends. We meet up at the pub in Camden, about 20 of us who’ve known each other since forever, and maybe we end up at someone’s house and party.”

Byredo, La Selection Violette, £85, byredo.co.uk

Callicore, Swallowtail selection, £155, callicore.co.uk

This year there’s one big change to the seasonal routine. “Usually my mum does a massive Boxing Day party,” she says, “but now that I have my house, I’m going to host it.” Will she do it exactly like her mum or put her own festive twist on the tradition? “I’m getting everyone else to cook,” she laughs, “that’s the twist. I really enjoy the decoration aspect, the table setting, laying it all out and making it look nice. I want everyone to feel Christmassy.”

When it comes to giving presents, Kassapi has some rather crafty advice. “I enjoy giving presents, but I never give a present that I don’t want for myself,” she says. “I need to love it and wish it was for me. That way, if they open it and don’t seem to like it, you can argue why it is great, and they come to realise it is super-special.” Sneaky. “I am currently obsessed with ‘Bentonite Powder’”, she continues. “It is 100 per cent pure clay. You mix it in a bowl with water and put it on your face. It plumps up skin and gives such a glow — the results are amazing. Honestly, everyone should use it.”

Now, Bentonite clay powder, $19.99, nowfoods.com

Charlotte Tilbury, Luxury eyeshadow palette of pops in Starlight, £39, charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury, Overnight bronze & glow, £38, charlottetilbury.com

Music has always been a key part of the festivities for Kassapi as many of her best friends work in the industry. “What is Christmas without music?” she says. “One of my earliest Christmas memories is being given a Michael Jackson CD. I would sing along to every song on repeat.” What music would she recommend for this year? “My friend Kate Stewart has just released an album called In the Beginning. I want that to be the new Christmas number one.”

It’s not long before clothing is once again a topic of conversation. “I think tights are a great gift,” says Kassapi. “I love Gucci’s floral ones, but I think people are afraid to wear expensive tights because they can ladder when you put them on.” Kassapi inspects her nails, which are long and covered in neon-green flames. “I always rip mine.”

Prada, Irisé viole and silver ripstop trousers, £1,160, prada.com

Prada, Irisé viole and silver ripstop puffer jacket, £1,845, prada.com

Chanel, Leather waist bag, £2,140, chanel.com

Ugg, Scufette slipper, £80, ugg.com

After the madness of Christmas, how will Kassapi round off the year? “I’ll probably go to the Himalayas for New Year, be in the mountains and the quiet,” she says. “I need to regather for a few days. I’ve got so much to organise for my new clothing line and once I start I won’t stop. That’s just the way I am.”

Follow @FTStyle on Twitter and @financialtimesfashion on Instagram to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos