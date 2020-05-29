Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump said he had ordered a wide-ranging review of the law that grants social media companies immunity from legal action for content on their platforms, and the UK government has opened a path to citizenship for more than 300,000 Hong Kong residents in response to China's security crackdown. Plus, the FT’s industry editor, Peggy Hollinger, unpacks the turnround that propelled pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to the industry’s front ranks.





