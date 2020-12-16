Spanish blue-chips vie for EU coronavirus aid they hope will benefit their bottom lines
Spanish blue-chips have positioned themselves for tens of billions of euros in EU coronavirus aid, the UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival to Singapore as a hub for shipping companies, and online brokers are scrambling to hold on to customers acquired during a surge in account openings amid the pandemic. Plus, the FT’s energy correspondent, Nathalie Thomas, explains what a possible new nuclear power plant in England means for the UK’s clean energy goals
Spanish companies jostle for EU recovery fund billions
ft.com/content/e56d8c25-a978-424d-be77-752292e72059?
UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime
ft.com/content/251ec582-1a9d-4af2-8b8c-4caa5cecd18b
Investment platforms scramble to retain new customers
ft.com/content/899c6908-25fc-4b71-9cc4-0224926306fa?
UK enters formal EDF talks over £20bn Sizewell C nuclear plant
https://www.ft.com/content/ff25b5b5-5eec-4c81-a9b2-6ef5cad4d9b0
