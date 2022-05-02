Italy’s tough new approach to Russia
Italy’s tough new approach to Russia marks one of the biggest foreign policy shifts in Europe in years, Germany has called for a phased-in ban on Russian oil imports into the EU, and investors have written to the boards of leading food companies to show shareholder concern about nutrition and obesity.
EU steps up action on Russian oil sanctions
Revulsion at Ukraine War ends Rome’s old amity with Moscow
Investors push Nestlé and Kraft Heinz to set new health targets
ArcelorMittal successfully tests use of green hydrogen at Canadian plant
