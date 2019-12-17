Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global stocks hit fresh record highs on Monday as the US and China hit pause on the long-running trade war, while Mexico and the US resolve a row over the enforcement of labour provisions in the USMCA trade pact, Netflix reveals how quickly it is growing outside of the US and Boeing plans to temporarily suspend production of the 737 Max in January. Plus, the FT’s Kiran Stacey explains why US technology companies are pushing back on a call from the Trump administration to cut Huawei out of their supply chains.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.