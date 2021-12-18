Economics class: Turkey’s lira tumbles after central bank cuts rates
Monetary policy, Inflation, Exchange rates
Turkey’s lira tumbles after central bank cuts rates
Why would an inflation rate of over 20% suggest the opposite decision to that taken by the Turkish central bank?
Explain why a negative real rate of interest will put downward pressure on a nation’s exchange rate
How can a weakening currency lead to further inflationary pressure?
Explain how central bank independence can promote economic stability
David Dike, Economic Research Council — Economic Episodes
