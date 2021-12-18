Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  •  Monetary policy, Inflation, Exchange rates

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Turkey’s lira tumbles after central bank cuts rates

  • Why would an inflation rate of over 20% suggest the opposite decision to that taken by the Turkish central bank?

  • Explain why a negative real rate of interest will put downward pressure on a nation’s exchange rate

  • How can a weakening currency lead to further inflationary pressure?

  • Explain how central bank independence can promote economic stability

David Dike, Economic Research Council — Economic Episodes

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.