This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Monetary policy, Inflation, Exchange rates

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Turkey’s lira tumbles after central bank cuts rates

Why would an inflation rate of over 20% suggest the opposite decision to that taken by the Turkish central bank?

Explain why a negative real rate of interest will put downward pressure on a nation’s exchange rate

How can a weakening currency lead to further inflationary pressure?

Explain how central bank independence can promote economic stability

David Dike, Economic Research Council — Economic Episodes