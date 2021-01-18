Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Thousands of National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington to safeguard the capital for the inauguration of Joe Biden. The president-elect is already planning which executive orders he will sign, but there is still time for President Trump’s secretary of state to leave his mark on foreign policy. Germany’s ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union, has a new leader to replace Angela Merkel. Plus, the FT’s Tim Bradshaw reports that the pandemic tech boom is leaving cities with better logistics networks.

Washington fortified for Biden’s inauguration amid fears of more violence

https://www.ft.com/content/94db9b9b-243b-4ce8-9e10-452fadc523ec





Pompeo tries to pin Biden down with parting foreign policy blitz

https://www.ft.com/content/2b4e9369-8da5-4d12-b720-59b68a2136e6





Angela Merkel’s heir apparent: Armin Laschet’s rise to the summit of German politics

https://www.ft.com/content/371d6d1b-d95e-4d69-a3b3-b89ae71c03d7





The pandemic tech boom is reshaping our cities

https://www.ft.com/content/40c3a928-6faf-4746-903d-3a114aac3878





Indonesia deploys social media influencers in vaccine drive

https://www.ft.com/content/adb9d6c6-ab89-4fe4-aae9-4b226e5f879f

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.