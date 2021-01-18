Print this page

Thousands of National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington to safeguard the capital for the inauguration of Joe Biden. The president-elect is already planning which executive orders he will sign, but there is still time for President Trump’s secretary of state to leave his mark on foreign policy. Germany’s ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union, has a new leader to replace Angela Merkel. Plus, the FT’s Tim Bradshaw reports that the pandemic tech boom is leaving cities with better logistics networks. 

Washington fortified for Biden’s inauguration amid fears of more violence

Pompeo tries to pin Biden down with parting foreign policy blitz

Angela Merkel’s heir apparent: Armin Laschet’s rise to the summit of German politics

The pandemic tech boom is reshaping our cities

Indonesia deploys social media influencers in vaccine drive

