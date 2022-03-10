Ukraine war boosts Macron’s re-election chances
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
EU leaders prepare to meet in Versailles today for a summit aimed at a unified response to the war in Ukraine, and Citigroup is having a hard time selling its retail bank in Russia. Plus, the FT’s Paris bureau chief Victor Mallet explains how the Ukraine war is boosting Emmanuel Macron’s re-election chances.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Mentioned in this podcast:
EU struggles to deepen unity on defence and energy
Citigroup ‘running out of options’ in push to sell Russian bank
A home run’: Ukraine war boosts Emmanuel Macron’s re-election chances
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published