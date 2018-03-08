Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, arrived in the UK this week on his first foreign tour since being appointed last year. During the visit he met members of the royal family and political and church leaders. Several hundred people took part in protests against the Saudi regime’s human rights record and military action in Yemen

© DPA

Prince Mohammad is greeted on his arrival by Simon Collis, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary

© Charlie Bibby/FT

An advertisement on a black cab says of Prince Mohammed: ‘He is creating a new vibrant Saudi Arabia’

© Andy Rain/EPA

Save the Children uses a statue to protest at Saudi Arabia’s role in the war in Yemen and the supply of British-made weaponry

© Dominic Lipinski/PA

Queen Elizabeth greets Prince Mohammed at Buckingham Palace

© Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty

Theresa May, the prime minister, welcomes Prince Mohammed in Downing Street

© Yui Mok/PA

People gather in Whitehall to protest at the Saudi visit and the military campaign in Yemen

© Daniel Leal Olivas/AFP/Getty

The Saudi delegation leaves 10 Downing Street

© Will Oliver/EPA

Theresa May and ministers join Prince Mohammed and members of his delegation before talks in Downing Street

© Yui Mok/PA

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, centre right, shows Prince Mohammed and his party early texts from the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths at Lambeth Palace, London