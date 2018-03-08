Listen to this article
Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, arrived in the UK this week on his first foreign tour since being appointed last year. During the visit he met members of the royal family and political and church leaders. Several hundred people took part in protests against the Saudi regime’s human rights record and military action in Yemen
Prince Mohammad is greeted on his arrival by Simon Collis, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary
An advertisement on a black cab says of Prince Mohammed: ‘He is creating a new vibrant Saudi Arabia’
Save the Children uses a statue to protest at Saudi Arabia’s role in the war in Yemen and the supply of British-made weaponry
Queen Elizabeth greets Prince Mohammed at Buckingham Palace
Theresa May, the prime minister, welcomes Prince Mohammed in Downing Street
People gather in Whitehall to protest at the Saudi visit and the military campaign in Yemen
The Saudi delegation leaves 10 Downing Street
Theresa May and ministers join Prince Mohammed and members of his delegation before talks in Downing Street
Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, centre right, shows Prince Mohammed and his party early texts from the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths at Lambeth Palace, London