Bulgaria’s reliance on Russian gas almost over

Nothing better illustrates Bulgaria’s fast-changing energy prospects than the confidence with which government ministers and industry specialists predict the end of their nation’s almost complete dependence on Russian natural gas.

In January 2009, Bulgarian citizens shivered and industry shuddered to a halt when a Russian-Ukrainian dispute abruptly cut off Russian gas piped through Ukraine to central and eastern Europe. For the EU, it was a shock to see how vulnerable new member states, liberated in 1989 from Soviet political control, were to a Russian gas embargo.

According to Temenujka Petkova, the outgoing energy minister, Bulgaria and its EU partners have absorbed the lesson of the 2009 crisis. “We’ve worked in a focused way to avert a similar situation by going for diversification of routes and sources of supply. Our actions are within an overall EU energy policy framework. There’s no way we’ll reach a 2009-type situation again,” says Ms Petkova.

Gazprom of Russia, which is the sole exporter of gas to Bulgaria, supplies more than 90 per cent of the Balkan nation’s annual gas consumption. Overall, Bulgaria depends on Russian imports for three-quarters of its primary energy resources — coal, gas, nuclear fuel and oil.

However, with EU and US support, the outgoing centre-right government has made progress on reducing Bulgaria’s reliance on Russian energy.

The most ambitious plans involve the opening of cross-border pipeline routes with four neighbours — Greece, Romania, Serbia and Turkey — and a joint Bulgarian-Greek project to build an offshore liquefied natural gas terminal in the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis.

“Gazprom is in absolutely no position to play the gas card any more, threatening anyone,” says Ilian Vassilev, an energy analyst who served as Bulgaria’s ambassador to Russia from 2000 to 2006. Mr Vassilev says Bulgaria’s annual gas consumption could rise to 4bn cubic metres in 2020 from roughly 3bn cubic metres today, partly because of growing demand from chemical and fertiliser companies. Yet by 2020 Gazprom will probably supply only about half of Bulgaria’s gas, he estimates.

The first operational cross-border pipeline connects Bulgaria with Romania. In terms of volumes of gas delivered, however, the most important will be the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (ICGB), a €220m project on which Ms Petkova says construction will start next year, with completion due by late 2018 or early 2019.

“The ICGB is our highest priority,” the minister says. “It will create real diversification of supply. The source of the gas will be the Caspian Sea.”

With this in mind, Bulgaria has signed a contract with Azerbaijan for the annual delivery of 1bn cubic metres of gas from the Shah Deniz 2 field in the Caspian. Socar, the Azerbaijani state oil company, plans to start piping gas to Bulgaria in 2020.

Domestic oil exploration adds another dimension to Bulgaria’s quest for energy independence. A consortium led by Total of France, and including Austria’s OMV and Repsol of Spain, disclosed in October that it had found oil off Bulgaria’s Black Sea shelf.

Ms Petkova says she has high hopes not only for this part of the Black Sea, but also for a neighbouring deepwater block where Shell, the Anglo-Dutch company, was awarded a five-year permit in February to drill for oil.

The outlook for Bulgaria’s nuclear power sector is more mixed. On the positive side, a recent inspection of the Kozloduy plant, 120km north of Sofia on the Danube river, showed that the life of the plant’s Unit 5 reactor can be safely extended for 30 years. Ms Petkova says she expects similar approval for Unit 6, the plant’s other reactor.

If inspectors give the green light, the two reactors, which produce about a third of Bulgaria’s electricity, will be operational until the late 2040s.

Less encouraging is the state of play with the Belene nuclear power plant, east of Kozloduy, cancelled primarily due to spiralling costs. An international arbitration court ruled in June that Bulgaria must pay Atomstroyexport, Russia’s nuclear equipment company, €620m in compensation for cancelling the project. Ms Petkova says the government hopes for a private sector investor to salvage the project and manage the plant on free-market principles. However, the government is unwilling to offer sovereign guarantees for completing construction or to commit itself to buying electricity from the plant at a fixed long-term price, she says.

Given the very high costs of nuclear projects, these conditions may be unrealistic. “Any nuclear project these days needs government involvement,” says Alexander Bebov, managing partner at Balkan Advisory Company, which specialises in the energy market.

Yet the option of abandoning the project and selling off Belene’s equipment is not straightforward, either. “Who would buy it? ” says Mr Bebov.