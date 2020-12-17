Alistair Gray

FedEx has laid bare the scale of the online shopping boom in the run up to the peak US holiday season, producing its highest quarterly sales on record after the logistics group handled millions of additional packages every day and implemented surcharges on shipments.

Earnings released on Thursday showed FedEx Ground, the company’s small-package ground delivery business in North America, handled an average of 12.3m packages every day in the three months to the end of November, up from 9.6m the same period a year ago.

Demand for parcel delivery to residential addresses has also boosted the pricing power of FedEx, which has introduced a range of peak charges in recent months. Revenue per package at its ground division rose from $8.80 a year ago to $9.42.

The results cement the status of FedEx as one of the biggest corporate winners from the coronavirus crisis, with quarterly revenues across the group up 19 per cent year on year to $20.6bn. Net income more than doubled to $1.23bn.

FedEx shares have gained 88 per cent this year, giving the Memphis-based company a market capitalisation of $77bn. The shares slipped 3.7 per cent in after-hours trade after the company declined to provide a financial outlook.