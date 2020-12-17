Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
FedEx revenues hit quarterly record in online shopping boom
Alistair Gray
FedEx has laid bare the scale of the online shopping boom in the run up to the peak US holiday season, producing its highest quarterly sales on record after the logistics group handled millions of additional packages every day and implemented surcharges on shipments.
Earnings released on Thursday showed FedEx Ground, the company’s small-package ground delivery business in North America, handled an average of 12.3m packages every day in the three months to the end of November, up from 9.6m the same period a year ago.
Demand for parcel delivery to residential addresses has also boosted the pricing power of FedEx, which has introduced a range of peak charges in recent months. Revenue per package at its ground division rose from $8.80 a year ago to $9.42.
The results cement the status of FedEx as one of the biggest corporate winners from the coronavirus crisis, with quarterly revenues across the group up 19 per cent year on year to $20.6bn. Net income more than doubled to $1.23bn.
FedEx shares have gained 88 per cent this year, giving the Memphis-based company a market capitalisation of $77bn. The shares slipped 3.7 per cent in after-hours trade after the company declined to provide a financial outlook.
Coca-Cola to axe 2,000 jobs as restrictions bite
Alistair Gray
Coca-Cola is cutting 2,200 jobs around the world as the soft drinks group deals with the closure of bars, restaurants and other venues through which it normally generates about half its annual revenues.
The company, which employed 86,200 people as of the end of last year, would not provide a divisional break-down of the job cuts, but said about a net 1,200 positions were going in the US — including 500 in metro Atlanta, where the group is based.
Coca-Cola is accelerating a restructuring effort in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has weighed on sales in out-of-home locations.
The company said in the summer it would offer “voluntary separation” to 4,000 employees in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. It would not disclose on Thursday how many of them accepted the offer, but said the 2,200 net reduction across the group included both voluntary and involuntary redundancies.
California sets record with 379 new Covid-19 deaths
Matthew Rocco
California recorded more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday than any other day during the pandemic, as daily infections eclipsed 50,000 for a second consecutive day.
The state’s health department said there were 379 additional known deaths attributed to Covid-19, bringing the seven-day average to 200, the highest on record. California has tallied 21,860 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There were 52,281 new cases, compared with a record high of 53,711 a day earlier. The rate of tests coming back positive over the past week rose to 12.8 per cent from 11.9 per cent, reaching its highest level since April 11.
California’s health department has noted that its data “do not represent true day-to-day change” because the results include infections that occurred earlier.
Hospitalisations remained near record levels at more than 15,000. California hospitals treated as many as 7,170 Covid-19 patients concurrently during a summer outbreak of the virus.
News you might have missed …
Greece announced tighter restrictions in three towns in western Attica following a jump in coronavirus cases even though the country is in the sixth week of a nationwide lockdown. The night-time curfew will begin at 6pm on Friday in Eleusis, Mandra and Aspropyrgos, three hours earlier than before.
Hospitalisations related to coronavirus have climbed to record levels in Arizona. The state's hospitals were treating 3,884 patients with positive or suspected cases of Covid-19, up from 3,809 the day before, data from the state health department showed on Thursday.
Pfizer said it has millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine sitting in warehouses awaiting delivery instructions, denying reports that the company is having production problems. The US drugmaker said on Thursday that no shipments have been held or delayed. Pfizer said it sent 2.9m doses across the country last week.
Poland will go into lockdown from December 28 to January 17 in a bid to regain control of the pandemic, the country's health minister said on Thursday. Under the new restrictions, hotels, shopping centres — with the exception of food stores and pharmacies — and ski slopes will close.
Another 885,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, as fresh restrictions to fight the resurgence in coronavirus cases continue to strain the jobs market. Weekly jobless claims increased by 23,000, from 862,000 last week. Economists had expected claims to moderate to 800,000.
The Bank of England kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as it cited an “unusually uncertain” outlook for the UK economy. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to leave interest rates at 0.1 per cent and the target for its asset purchasing programme at £895bn by the end of 2021.
The UK government has placed parts of East and South East of England under the toughest coronavirus restrictions from Saturday while it has eased the rules for Bristol. Infection numbers in the South East region have increased 46 per cent, health secretary Matt Hancock said, while cases in the east have risen two-thirds from last week.
Government incentives for employers in England to take on apprentices have failed to offset a near 46 per cent decline in on-the-job training since the first lockdown. The chancellor’s Plan for Jobs scheme led to 11,520 new apprenticeships since it launched in August, Department for Education figures showed.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to extend the UK’s £68bn coronavirus emergency loan schemes to help support businesses struggling with the combination of further pandemic restrictions and a disruptive end to the Brexit transition, according to Whitehall sources.
