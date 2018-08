Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the age of Instagram, Twitter and ubiquitous screens, are we lonelier than ever? We chat to Olivia Laing, author of The Lonely City, and Jo Ellison, the FT’s fashion editor. Plus: Laurence Scott dissects his book, Picnic Comma Lightning, a touching exploration of identity in the 21st century.