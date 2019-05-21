Police use of facial recognition technology violates people’s privacy rights, a campaigner has claimed in the first UK legal challenge against the surveillance technique.

Ed Bridges, who believes his face was scanned by South Wales Police twice has brought a judicial review at the High Court in Cardiff against the police force. He is being backed by human rights group Liberty.

The case centres around South Wales Police’s use of facial recognition software, which scans the faces of passers-by and takes in their biometric data.

Mr Bridges and Liberty claim the police’s use of the technology has breached his human rights as well as data protection law. They argue there are no proper legal safeguards governing the use of automated facial recognition technology which compares the biometric data obtained from the scans to information on police databases.

Dan Squires QC, representing Mr Bridges, claimed in his written submissions to the High Court that the collection of biometric data was akin to taking the fingerprints or DNA of people without their consent. Use of fingerprint and DNA data is governed by law but this does not apply to facial biometric data.

“If rolled out and used regularly by other police forces, it would mean vast numbers of individuals having their biometric data taken and further processed,” Mr Squires claimed on Tuesday at the start of the case, which is due to last three days.

In written arguments he said that South Wales Police had used the technology on 40 occasions since May 2017 and estimates that 21,500 people were scanned at a rugby union international match in November 2017.

South Wales Police would not comment on the legal case. It is claiming to the court, according to Liberty’s legal argument, that its use of the technology does not violate privacy or data protection rights because once taken and processed the force does not retain the biometric data of individuals who are not on a watchlist. On its website, it says that any image will be deleted within 24 hours.

Three UK police forces currently use facial recognition technology — South Wales, Leicestershire, and London’s Metropolitan Police. However, the technology has been dogged by criticism over its practical effectiveness, as well as more fundamental concerns over the ethical and legal basis of this type of public surveillance.

Last year, a study by Cardiff university of the South Wales scheme found that the technology crashed when focused on large crowds, was confused by caps and glasses, and struggled to identify suspects moving at speed.

Joe Purshouse, a criminal law lecturer at the University of East Anglia, has suggested that facial recognition was operating in a “legal vacuum” and that police should stop using it until legislation could be drafted which would properly regulate its use.