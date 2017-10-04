Tesco reinstates dividend as sales growth continues

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Tesco is to pay its first dividend in three years, as Britain’s biggest grocer marks its return to profitable growth by reinstating a payout that was axed amid record-breaking losses and allegations of accounting fraud.

Unveiling first-half sales of £28.3bn, at the top end of analyst forecasts, chief executive Dave Lewis on Wednesday hailed “a significant milestone in the recovery of the business, and one which demonstrates the confidence we and the board have in our plans”.

The supermarket notched up a 2.2 per cent increase in same-store sales in the second quarter, putting it on course for a second year of like-for-like growth following a seven-year streak in which it ceded ground.

The return of food price inflation has helped to lift sales across the grocery sector, although increased competition from discount chains Aldi and Lidl has encouraged the biggest retailers to be more cautious about passing on higher costs to shoppers than in the past.

But Mr Lewis credited an increase in sales volumes for 0.3 percentage points of the growth, and claimed 300,000 Britons were now doing more of their shopping at Tesco than a year ago.

Profit before tax jumped to £562m in the first half, compared with £71m a year earlier.

Mr Lewis is refocusing Tesco’s business after years of overexpansion. He has cut thousands of jobs this year, and walked away from non-core operations including garden centre and restaurant chains in the UK, and a profitable outpost in South Korea.

He has swooped on Booker Group, Britain’s largest food wholesaler, in a deal that would give Britain’s biggest chain of big-box grocery outlets a commanding lead in the convenience store sector if regulators wave it through later this year.

The supermarket’s UK subsidiary in March began paying £214m in fines and compensation related to an accounting scandal that burst into view in 2014.

The Serious Fraud Office is prosecuting three former Tesco executives for allegedly “massaging” the group’s profits to the tune of £250m, and bullying other staff to falsify figures. The three men deny charges of fraud and false accounting; their trial continues, and is expected to last until January.

Shares in Tesco jumped 1.6 per cent to their highest level since April in early morning trading on news of the restored dividend.

“I think it’s a meaningful dividend and I hope shareholders see it as that,” said chief financial officer Alan Stewart of the 1p-a-share interim payment. “We’ll see as we continue to generate free cash flow how the dividend improves.”